Is ‘Death In Paradise’ Getting Ready To Introduce a New Detective Inspector?

Death in Paradise season 13 has been dropping many hints that Detective Inspector Neville Parker (Ralf Little) is ready to say goodbye to Saint Marie. But will he truly leave? Or will recent (potentially romantic) developments make him change his mind? Right now, anything is possible.

The U.K. has currently seen two more episodes of Death in Paradise season 13 than the U.S., so for those of you reading this in the States, be warned, there are spoilers ahead!

**Spoilers ahead for Death in Paradise season 13, episodes 5-7**

It’s no secret that DI Neville Parker has been unlucky in the romance department. He’s either fallen for the wrong person, or his feelings were unrequited. At the end of season 12, Neville was horrifically betrayed, and in season 13, he has had a hard time overcoming that betrayal. A brief online dalliance with a woman who turned out to be his ex-girlfriend hasn’t helped, either. And yet, after all that, Neville realized that he still wanted to try and find love, but that staying in his little bubble on Saint Marie may not help him find it. There’s no denying that he’s much braver than he used to be.

Boldly, Neville proclaimed that he would leave Saint Marie and begin traveling, but the reappearance of DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), whom Neville was in love with until she was forced into Witness Protection, could be enough to change his mind. Despite the show insinuating that Neville got on a plane to leave the island and that he and Florence had missed their chance to reconnect face-to-face, there’s still a lot to be resolved. Neville will undoubtedly be back for Death in Paradise‘s season 13 finale, but will he return after that?

Will Neville Parker return for Death in Paradise season 14?

At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed, though, as explained, above, there’s certainly enough evidence in the show to suggest that season 13’s final episode will be Ralf Little’s final appearance. This will undoubtedly be a blow for fans of the show, myself included, as it’s always hard to adjust to a new Detective Inspector, no matter how narratively satisfying the previous iteration’s departure is. Ralf Little is now the longest-serving Death in Paradise DI, too, and his character growth on the show has been astronomical.

When Parker first arrived on the island, he was allergic to literally everything, scared to try new foods, drinks, and experiences, and afraid to put himself out there. Slowly, with the help of his team and friends, he began to open up, becoming a better, more improved version of himself—he’s now empathetic, considerate, humorous, and much more outgoing. It’s been a wonderful journey.

If Little does leave, it’s possible he made the decision himself. When speaking to RadioTimes.com, the actor spoke of his desire to take on a more complex, perhaps even villainous, role:

“I’ve mostly made a career out of playing quite likeable characters and I’ve loved it,” he said. “The characters I’m mostly known for are likeable, decent, lovable characters. But people are complex and I’d really love to do something very different.”

With Marlon (Tahj Miles) having already left at the end of season 13, episode 5, it looks like viewers may need to get used to more than one new cast member next season.

Florence has finally realized she may have feelings for Neville, too. As a result, Neville may still decide to leave with Florence, instead, the two of them traveling the world together. Florence has certainly been stuck in one place long enough after her stint in Witness Protection, and perhaps a well-deserved holiday together is exactly what they both need.

If they do leave together, who will lead Saint Marie’s police force next? Only time will tell.

