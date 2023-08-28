Everything We Know About ‘Death in Paradise’ Season 13—and More

Whenever you long to see the sun and immerse yourself in a good old-fashioned mystery, Death in Paradise should be your go-to TV series. Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, Death in Paradise follows the Saint Marie police force—most recently comprised of Detective Inspector Neville Parker (Ralf Little), Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson), Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles), and Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis (Ginny Holder) as they solve every inexplicable murder case that lands on their desks. It’s the perfect murder mystery series for a cozy day in—and there’s more on the way.

Death in Paradise was renewed for not one but two new seasons by the BBC, and the Death in Paradise crew is currently filming season 13 on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe. And, as an additional gift, the BBC has not only renewed the show for two additional seasons but will be giving fans two brand-new Christmas specials, as well. This dual renewal isn’t necessarily surprising—Death in Paradise is one of the BBC’s biggest worldwide hits, as the British broadcaster has distributed the series to over 240 territories worldwide including the U.S., Australia, South Africa, and France, to name a few.

Given filming is already well underway, we’d expect Death in Paradise‘s 13th season to drop on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. with its usual schedule: the Christmas special somewhere around the holidays in December, with the new season starting in early January and releasing one episode a week. Every season of Death in Paradise bar the first has followed the same release schedule, and there seems to be no reason for the BBC to change it now. Additionally, Death in Paradise season 13 is expected to have eight episodes, as every season that came before did, too.

In the U.S., Death in Paradise will be available to watch on BritBox, shortly after it debuts in the U.K. An exact date, however, is currently unknown.

What else can we expect from Death in Paradise season 13?

When season 12 ended, DI Parker was going through some serious emotional turmoil. Having believed he’d finally found the love of his life, he was instead betrayed and considered leaving Saint Marie altogether. Luckily for us, and the island’s police force, his friends and coworkers convinced him to stay, but those niggling doubts will almost certainly hinder the esteemed Detective’s work over the first few episodes. Star Ralf Little has, however, teased that perhaps Neville will finally be lucky in love this season, or at least be open to the possibility of a new relationship. Further plot details are being kept tightly under wraps.

The whole main cast from Death in Paradise season 12 is expected to return, including Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and Elizabeth Bourgine as friend and bar owner Catherine Borday. Death in Paradise has also had a slew of impressive and surprising guest stars over the years, including stars like Gemma Chan (Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians) and Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die, Captain Marvel), so expect to see some familiar faces again this time around, though the guest star list has yet to be confirmed.

Death in Paradise season 13’s premiere episode will also be the show’s 100th overall—a massive feat for any show in this age of streaming, let alone a British one, and certainly well deserved. We can’t wait to return to Saint Marie this winter, just when we’ll all need it the most.

(featured image: BBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]