Is ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ on Hulu? Answered

Disney+ and author Rick Riordan decided to surprise us all by dropping the Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere a little early. Instead of the two-episode premiere dropping on December 20, the episodes were released on the evening of December 19, and now fans are eagerly scrambling to catch up.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ first season (let’s hope it’s the first of many) adapts the events of the first Percy Jackson book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. Percy (Walker Scobell) discovers he’s a demi-god, the son of the Greek God of the sea, Poseidon, and his life is changed forever. But when his father is accused of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt, Percy and his new friends, Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), must track Zeus’ legendary weapon down before it’s too late.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ first season will consist of eight episodes in total. The first two episodes premiered on December 19. From now on, one episode will drop weekly on Disney+ until the end of January. The episodes are all between 30-50 minutes in length.

So, where else can you watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians besides Disney+? Hulu is owned by Disney, too. Some shows have premiered on both services in the past. So, will Percy Jackson be available on Hulu as well?

Is Percy Jackson available to stream on Hulu?

It was announced last week that the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians would be available to stream on Hulu when it dropped on Disney+. However, Hulu will only have the first episode available, and this episode will only be available until January 31, when the entire season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has aired on Disney+. As such, the episode on Hulu is more of a marketing tactic than a subscriber bonus. Whether this will change when Disney+ and Hulu merge into one app remains to be seen.

