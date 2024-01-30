Is ‘Outlander’ Season 6 on Netflix? Answered

According to science, we live in an ever expanding Outlander universe. Just as the heavens continue to belch forth new stars into existence, so too will Starz continue to birth seasons of Outlander for those with eyes to see.

But while the Starz continues to add new constellations of Outlander to our TV screen skies, members of the scientific community are currently attempting to discover if the light of those constellations will shine upon the Netflix Nebula. In layman’s terms, is Outlander season 6 on Netflix?

And if not now, when?

I am disappointed to announce that Netflix does not currently feature Outlander‘s sixth season. Fans were hopeful that the sixth season would arrive sometime in 2023, but those hopes were reduced to ash and stardust at the chime of midnight of January 1, 2024. While it is possible that the season may release on Netflix in the future, that is not set in stone. Some speculate that the light of Outlander’s sixth season will never shine on Netflix, leaving streamers to face the cold and dark universe made meaningless with the tragic news.

But there is hope. And the hope lies with you.

Just as astronauts once dreamed of going to the stars, you can make a pilgrimage to the Starz of your own! You don’t even need a rocket ship or a physics degree! All you need is a basic internet connection, a debit card, and a screen to watch things on! Seriously, just get a Starz subscription and bask in the once faraway light of Outlander. Do it for science.

