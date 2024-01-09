‘Night Swim’ Is 2024’s First Horror Film

2024 has started strong with the first horror film of the year: Blumhouse’s Night Swim. Produced by James Wan (Malignant) and Jason Blum, Night Swim follows the Waller family, who move into a new house complete with a swimming pool. But once the family starts swimming, upsetting incidents begin to occur. Is the pool possessed by some disturbed spirits? Or is the Waller family suffering under a collective delusion?

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (Baghead). The film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) star as parents Ray and Eve. Amélie Hoeferle and Gavin Warren play their children Izzy and Elliot. The film premiered in theaters on January 5, 2024.

Our own Rachel Leishman talked to McGuire about the film and asked how he felt about making a whole new generation afraid of the water “I just feel really bad to put it like that,” he said with a laugh. “But I am happy to hand over that fear to a whole new generation of kids. If they didn’t have that already, they need it. If they’re not scared by the pool already then, I’m actually helping them out. I’m preparing them for life. Water’s not safe. Water will mess you up.”

Is Night Swim available for streaming?

Night Swim is not currently available to stream. It will most likely be streaming sometime this spring, but no dates have been announced. Like other Blumhouse/Universal productions, it will probably stream on Peacock, which has been the case for Five Nights at Freddy’s and Halloween Ends. We’ll keep you updated when the film hits streaming.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]