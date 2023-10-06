‘Night Swim’ Is Coming To Snatch the Water-Based Horror Crown From ‘Jaws’

The last time James Wan, Jason Blum, and Universal Pictures pulled the trigger on a horror film to kick off the new year, the world was blessed with M3GAN. If history has any intention of repeating itself, sign us right up for Night Swim.

Now, by all observations, Night Swim has no interest in flirting with any humor, despite the chuckles that might be had at the thought of a killer swimming pool. But if you’re chuckling at this trailer, you have clearly never spent time alone in a poorly lit swimming pool or watched 12 Feet Deep. In any case, here’s everything you need to know about Blumhouse’s upcoming horror movie, Night Swim.

What is Night Swim about?

Night Swim follows a family who move into a new house, complete with perhaps the single most unkempt swimming pool in America. As they grow into the house, they gradually give the pool some much-needed TLC, and before long, it’s ripe for a good swim. But when a malignant entity begins to emerge from the depths and target those who swim in the pool, it quickly becomes apparent why the family got the house for such a low price.

Who stars in Night Swim?

(Universal Pictures)

Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) star as parents Ray and Eve, while Amélie Hoeferle and Gavin Warren portray children Izzy and Elliot—the former of whom is one of the entity’s first targets. Nancy Lenehan and Jodi Long also star.

Bryce McGuire directed Night Swim from his own screenplay, while James Wan and Jason Blum produce through their production companies Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Productions, respectively.

When does Night Swim release?

Night Swim will hit theaters via Universal Pictures on January 5, 2024.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]