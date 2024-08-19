‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is speed-running its ending

There is still much left to explore in the story of Jujutsu Kaisen. The story can’t just end like this. We haven’t even seen the outcome of Yuji and Sukuna’s battle yet.

Recommended Videos

Anime-only fans, beware of manga spoilers!

Yuji’s domain expansion hasn’t been functionally explained. Sukuna is about to blast Yuji with another domain expansion in Chapter 266, and Megumi is still choosing not to help in the fight. Even Uraume and Hakari are still fighting beyond Yuji’s domain, and we haven’t seen a victor yet.

Despite these concerns, Shonen Jump confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to end in five chapters. This is the manga’s finale, and the story will come to an end in Chapter 271. The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on September 30, 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen by Akutami Gege will be ending in 5 more chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #44 out on September 30th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/5tZxycFiRC — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 19, 2024

You can put your Gojo comeback theories to rest. For those who still believe Nobara will appear, it’s probably best to retire that hope, as well. None of these characters are likely to return in the last five chapters because Gege Akutami will be busy attempting to tie up all the loose ends of this story.

Five chapters aren’t enough

I’ve been following this story since the Heian Era, and I don’t think five chapters will cut it. In all seriousness, most fans agree with the sentiment. So much of the plot was set up and then abandoned midway through the story. The merger plot was completely dropped, making the point of the Culling Game nearly pointless. With the way Sukuna and Yuji are throwing fists at each other, it’s unlikely for readers to get more flashbacks. We’re most likely to end this manga without knowing more about Sukuna, even if he is the central villain of the story.

When these type of videos drop after JJK ends, it is over for the fandom pic.twitter.com/1uBNSR17BO — Main (@mainmajin) August 19, 2024

I don’t think a story should be dragged on further if there’s nothing left to tell, but it’s different with Jujutsu Kaisen, which still has many unexplored plot points. Nevertheless, Gege Akutami will stop cooking soon. The Malevolent Kitchen is shutting down, and there’s nothing we can do but hope that the last five chapters will be worth reading.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy