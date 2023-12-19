‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 246 Release Date Confirmed

Fans are nervously anticipating Chapter 246 of Jujutsu Kaisen. It looks like the main cast of the manga is still down on their luck, and there’s a high chance of death among them. Ryomen Sukuna is just too strong, and not even Higuruma’s domain could punish the King of Curses.

Chapter 245 of Jujutsu Kaisen ended in suspense. Sukuna was deemed unaffected by Judgeman. Not only was his cursed technique retained, but the death sentence did nothing for him either. The sorcerers got what they wanted, but even their plan was ineffective against Sukuna, who seems to have big plans in the coming chapter.

On the other side of the battlefield, Hakari Kinji and Uraume were also having their fight. Despite facing Uraume’s rather frosty cursed technique, Hakari himself is holding up well. He gained the respect of his opponent, who acknowledged Hakari’s strength and quick healing abilities. It’s great to see at least some of the villains struggle in a fight, but more importantly, Gojo Satoru was right about his student: Hakari might have what it takes to surpass Satoru because of his unique cursed energy and his speedy regeneration.

Uraume wasn't the only one to allude to the fact that "Hakari has risen above human nature"

Yuta has proclaimed the same shit About Hakari

A mindset shown by none other than the King Of Curses Sukuna himself



What a time to be a Hakari Fan #JJK245 #jjk245leaks pic.twitter.com/4FYwGWzejd — DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) December 13, 2023

There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming chapter, even if things might be grim on Yuji’s side of the battle. Whether the release of Chapter 246 of Jujutsu Kaisen is a holiday gift or a curse from author Gege Akutami remains to be seen. Chapter 246 will be released on December 24, 2023 for international and North American readers at 8:00AM PT, 9:00AM MT, 10:00AM CT, and 11:00AM ET. Japanese readers will be able to access the manga’s latest chapter on December 25, 2023, at 12:00AM JST.

This release date is interesting, given the significance of December 24 to Jujutsu Kaisen fans. But whether this release date is anything of note for the upcoming events in the manga is speculative at best for now.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

