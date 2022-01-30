Is Jessica Jones Getting Recast in the MCU?

It’s been nearly a year since Marvel regained the rights to the characters of the Marvel/Netflix universe, aka the Defenders-verse. And in that time, we’ve been wildly speculating about which Netflix superheroes would cross over to the Marvel cinematic universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw a crowd-pleasing cameo from Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, who offered Peter Parker some much needed legal advice. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin made a welcome return in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. But what of the rest of the Defenders, like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Colleen Wing (LOL no one is asking about Danny Rand)?

An internet rumor is causing some drama among Jessica Jones fans, with speculation that Marvel would be recasting the superpowered P.I. Naturally, fans were upset, and with good reason. Krysten Ritter delivered a phenomenal performance as Jessica Jones, in one of Netflix’s highest rated Marvel series. Ritter inspired a legion of diehard fans, who were excited when Ritter was rumored to be reprising her role in the upcoming She-Hulk series for Disney+.

Marvel head Kevin Feige had already teased the reappearance of a fan-favorite character in She-Hulk, but is keeping said character under wraps. And given that Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk is a lawyer, it’s a safe bet that Matt Murdock or Foggy Nelson could show up. But honestly, I’m holding out hope for Jessica Jones. After all, who better to help Jennifer than a fellow superpowered woman with rage issues? And for that matter, Jessica is frequently employed by lawyers (like Geri Hogarth) and clashing with the cops, so it would make sense for their paths to cross.

Ritter seems more than game to return to the role. In an interview with Comicbook.com last year, she said “I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her, … If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled.”

Ritter continued, “I’m always down to do it again, … It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character.”

Fingers crossed we see Ritter don the leather jacket again. And for now, those rumors remain rumors.

