Well, the ‘Harry Potter’ Show Is Still Happening With ‘She Who Shall Not Be Named’

We will never be free of J.K. Rowling when it comes to Harry Potter. The franchise, which launched in 1997, was a staple for many millennials growing up, myself included. Now, it has been tarnished by Rowling’s transphobic rhetoric, which she continues to double down on.

Recommended Videos

The maligned author has continued to act like a victim, blaming cancel culture on her demise instead of listening to the generation who gave Rowling the fortune she hides behind. Max’s new Harry Potter series, which is going to recreate the books in a more detailed manner, is not exactly an appealing idea. Especially with Rowling attached.

For a while, it was all quiet on the Hogwarts front and many wondered if the series was still happening. But in a Deadline report about writers pitching ideas for the Harry Potter series, it is noted that Rowling is serving as executive producer. Meaning she has a say in what happens with the series. Our worst nightmare. Mainly because many fans who have written off the franchise held onto a little hope that Rowling would be left out of this completely. (The four writers said to be involved are Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran, and Michael Lesslie.)

While Rowling’s involvement outside of being an EP is not known, that’s enough to not want to touch this series. Watching anything Potter related is giving money to Rowling no matter which way you look at it. I don’t want her to make more money off of me, and many others feel that way too.

Harry Potter is unfortunately connected to Rowling forever

I am someone who loved this series, read these books the minute they came out, and even have a tattoo of the Deathly Hallows because of what it meant to me and my friends. All of that doesn’t matter when Harry Potter continues to bring clout and attention to Rowling. All the ire that fans throw at Rowling was done by her own pen, so to speak. She logged onto Twitter (now X), wrote her letters, and shared transphobic rhetoric all on her own.

Rowling hid behind her famous friends, who would often come to defend her as a part of the cancel culture pushback. No one listened to fans of Rowling and the world she built when we said that what she is doing is harmful. So to see Rowling still so completely connected with everything that has the name Harry Potter attached to it means that this franchise will never be free of her.

Not while she is serving as an EP, not while she’s lurking over the stories connected to Harry Potter. It is why so many of us have taken our love away from her work. My appreciation for Sirius Black does not overshadow the pain that Rowling has caused the transgender community. So if that means I leave him behind because of her, then so be it.

Until we can explore this franchise without Rowling’s name looming over it, Harry Potter will always be synonymous with the hate she spreads.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]