Here We Go Again With J.K. Rowling Trying To Play the Victim

What is she doing? Why is this happening yet again? Is it because we stopped talking about her for a while, so she decided it was time to put herself back in the news? All of a sudden, J.K. Rowling did the one-two punch of headlines just to get her name back out there.

First, it was posting a tweet that confirmed yet again that she is, in fact, transphobic, despite constantly saying she’s not and posting transphobic things directly afterward. The tweet itself was a picture that read “repeat after us: trans women are women” and Rowling posted it, captioned “No.” No one asked her to and no one prompted this; she just decided it was time to do so and took time to remind everyone about her transphobia in the middle of the week.

In response to this tweet, musician Scott Spalding responded to Rowling by tweeting at her “Vote Labour, get a two year stretch!” Instead of either a) not being transphobic, b) not being on Twitter when you’re a multi-millionaire, c) not replying to anyone on Twitter, or d) all of the above, Rowling decided to respond to Spalding with the following: “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

So this woman would rather serve jail time than just not hate someone else for who they are? In what world does she live? Why is she literally such an actual villain?

J.K Rowling being willing to serve jail time for being a TERF is a weird hill to die on!

In some warped way, I think that Rowling thinks that she is fighting the good fight—that some day, she will be in the right and that she will be standing up for others. The reality is that she is being vile and hate-filled to women. This is not feminism; this is not standing up for women. This is hate. What she is doing to the trans community is just spreading the message that they do not belong. It is what she has done time and time again with her messaging.

She thinks, in her warped little mind, locked away in her castle, that she is somehow defending the rights of women, but all she is doing is hurting them. Trans women are women. She’s actively hurting them with her words, words that she used to use to help generations of children feel seen and heard. Now, they’re just used for hatred and mockery because Rowling has nothing better to do with her time. All of this is just the work of someone who wants to play the victim.

There was no reason to post that image, and no reason to say she’d serve jail time for her views! That’s actually a wild thing to say about the existence of another person. Maybe she should and check herself out of villain school for a minute, my god.

(featured image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

