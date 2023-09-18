Loki is closing in on the debut of its second season, marking the first time in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ era that they’ve pulled the trigger on a second season of anything, and let’s be honest—it’s all too appropriate that the show starring Tom Hiddleston’s fan favorite god of mischief was the one to nab such a distinction.

Needless to say, the eponymous anti-hero will certainly have his plate full during this second round of time-bending, multiverse-hopping shenanigans, especially considering the presence of Victor Timely, a variant of Kang the Conqueror who seems all but ready to be the biggest thorn in Loki’s side throughout the season. Indeed, Loki has plenty to do, but exactly how much time do Loki and his show have to do it all? (By the by: here’s what you need to watch in the run-up to Loki season 2)

How many episodes does season two of Loki have?

(Disney+)

Like the season that came before it, the second season of Loki will consist of six episodes, all of which were written by Eric Martin (alongside Kasra Farahani and Jason O’Leary for the third episode, and Katharyn Blair for the fourth episode). At the time of writing, the exact names of the episodes don’t seem to be public knowledge.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who executive-produced the second season, helmed most of the episodes, with Farahani and Dan DeLeeuw also shoring up the population of the director’s chair.

With the multiverse officially in play as of last season’s ending, the second season will see Loki team up with allies Mobius, Hunter B-15, and others as they seek to free the Time Variance Authority from its recent, dire state of affairs, recruiting such reluctant allies as Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes in the process.

The first episode of Loki will air on Disney+ on Oct. 5, 2023 with additional episodes released every following Thursday until the season finale on Nov. 9, 2023.

(featured image: Disney+)

