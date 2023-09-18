The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga is putting its next foot forward with the second season of Loki, and a win would do the franchise mighty fine at this point. With Marvel having entered rocky waters since Phase Four began (from both a release and structural standpoint) and their last outing, Secret Invasion, not exactly hitting it out of the park, the studio looks to be leaning on its tried-and-true anti-hero to bring home the bacon.

It’s a fairly safe bet that he will, given that Loki has remained one of the MCU’s most prolific episodic ventures ever, with its beefy viewership numbers pairing nicely with the lauding it received from critics. Longtime MCU fans knew this already, but what about the newcomers that are only just plugging into Hollywood’s premier superhero franchise? If you’re one of the latter, here’s all you need to catch up on to preemptively prime your Loki season two viewing experience.

What should I watch before season two of Loki?

If you’re going for the bare minimum, all you really need to watch to be reasonably in tune with the second season of Loki is the first season of Loki. But if you’re full-sending your commitment to understanding the second season of Loki, you have a bit more work to do in the form of Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame in that order, all of which you should watch before the first season of Loki. In watching these movies, you’ll get a handle on the life that Loki’s led up to now, including the topsy-turvy way in which he wound up in the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in the first place.

And if you’re a hardcore completionist, go ahead and add Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to the watchlist after finishing the first season of Loki; this will introduce you to Kang the Conqueror, whose variant Victor Timely is going to cause more than a few problems for Loki in the second season. This will generally give you a better grasp on where Victor comes from, and why Loki dreads him as deeply as he does.

The first episode of Loki will air on Disney+ on Oct. 5, 2023, with additional episodes releasing every following Thursday until the season finale on Nov. 9.

(featured image: Disney+)

