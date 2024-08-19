The vampire show everyone should be watching is finally on Netflix!

A good book adaptation can change lives, and one of the best out there is now on Netflix, meaning your excuse for not watching it needs to get more creative because it isn’t just on AMC+ anymore.

Recommended Videos

I’m talking about Interview With the Vampire. Adapted from Anne Rice’s book series, the show has become a fan favorite in its two seasons, and rightfully so; it is beyond perfection. Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) is turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and we’re watching this tragic love story unfold before our very eyes, through Louis’ retelling to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in modern day Dubai.

Currently, only the first season of the show is streaming on Netflix, so while the rest of us know the pain and the beauty of season 2, Netflix viewers will be slightly behind the rest of us. That being said, maybe this will be what fans need to dive into the world of Interview With the Vampire and get an AMC+ subscription.

Good morning ❤️



Interview with the Vampire Season 1 is now playing on Netflix in the US. pic.twitter.com/qSyBaydphg — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2024

The excitement over the drop has fans talking about the series again though. Look, we just want more people to understand why we cannot stop making Lestat jokes.

Many fans took to social media to wish the new watchers a happy viewing. Here’s the thing: We all know. We get it. You’re going to put the show on and think that you can wait for the second season to drop on Netflix, but you won’t be able to do it. You will struggle, and that is just the curse of Interview With the Vampire.

Fans love the series, and you will, too!

Seeing the reaction online is hilarious. We have tweets from fans who are just wishing others well, knowing what their new obsession will be. One fan wrote “To those of you #OnHere who are about to watch #InterviewWithTheVampire for the first time, and become obsessed with every single moment of it?”

To those of you #OnHere who are about to watch #InterviewWithTheVampire for the first time, and become obsessed with every single moment of it? https://t.co/MRk6Jvqo7Q pic.twitter.com/Bw1hbb8ZYE — hellresidentNY ? (@hellresidentNY) August 19, 2024

Others, like pop culture analyst and Interview With the Vampire expert Bobbi Miller, have dubbed the day a national holiday.

Don’t worry though, the Interview With the Vampire fandom didn’t welcome everyone in without warning—mainly that we all have very strong opinions on our vampires and you better not try to say something badly about them now that you’re new here.

new watcher if you hate louis you will die and go to hell pic.twitter.com/TAeSUED8Qt https://t.co/3I0AyvQSsz — ? (@lestatdelioncat) August 19, 2024

You guys get to watch this show for the first time! That is so exciting and I am not at all jealous (I am very jealous).

extremely jealous of everyone meeting him for the first time today pic.twitter.com/rwJIKI6ybO https://t.co/h1hmFHRCZG — hot girl de pointe du lac (@pinkstape) August 19, 2024

Personally, I cannot wait until they get to season 2 of the show and suddenly find themselves as Lestat fans. Like me. I still don’t know how it happened but I am a Lestat girlie now and I have to just accept that about myself.

So for those embarking on this journey for the first time: welcome. You will have opinions and we welcome you to share them. But also, just embrace how good this series is!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy