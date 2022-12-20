Is Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3?

There is an awkward press junket in Netflix’s future because while Henry Cavill is not returning for the fourth season of the popular fantasy series The Witcher, a third season with Henry Cavill is still happening.

Filming for season 3 of The Witcher started back in April 2022, around the time Deadline shared an image of the three leads sitting together during production: Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra. They also shared a rough idea of what we would see in the upcoming season:

“Per the official logline, in season 3, as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’v landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Will Henry Cavill return to The Witcher?

We recently learned that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Cavill as Geralt in future seasons. What we don’t yet know is how the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will be addressed in-universe, if at all. This wouldn’t be the first time something like this happened. The “Other Darrin” trope exists because of the semi-commonality of this very thing. On the show Bewitched, Darrin Stephens—the mortal husband of Samantha—was played for most of the series’ run by Dick York, but when York got sick, Dick Sargent replaced him for the final three seasons. Other Darrin, other Dick.

I don’t know how they will make it work in the show, but we do get one more season of The Witcher with Cavill before saying goodbye.

(featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]