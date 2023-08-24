Anakin and Ahsoka’s Relationship Is Even More Important To Understanding the New Series

If you are only a fan of the live-action Star Wars stories, you might not know much about Ahsoka Tano. With her new show hitting Disney+, it’s important to remember some things about her past and how that is playing into her current story on Ahsoka. Introduced in The Clone Wars, Ahsoka is the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker and fought alongside Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi during the wars prior to Anakin’s turn to the dark side. Anakin and Ahsoka’s relationship was one that meant a lot to fans (and to both of these characters) because we could clearly see how much they cared about each other.

That bond is why Anakin’s betrayal has hit Ahsoka so deeply. This was her Master, the man she looked up to and trained with, and their relationship was taken from her in his quest to save Padmé and with how he was manipulated by Palpatine. What we’re seeing in Ahsoka is the continuation of Ahsoka’s story from Star Wars: Rebels. She’s significantly calmer than she had been in the past and she’s an Ahsoka who knows pain because she felt that anguish over Anakin’s turn to the Sith.

If you didn’t watch The Clone Wars or Rebels, you might know she was his Padawan but you might not be aware of how deep their relationship goes.

All of this, though, is important information to have if you don’t really know much about her. There’s a weight to certain things that less familiar viewers might miss the significance of. One thing I do know will destroy me—and something that you might not know if you didn’t get into the animated world—is the use of the nickname Snips.

If there comes a moment in Ahsoka when she is called Snips, I don’t know if I will be able to cope.

It’s all about Snips

The nickname Snips came from the pair’s constant back and forth. Before the two really formed a strong bond as Master and Padawan, Anakin and Ahsoka would fight with each other often and he called her “Snips” because, well, she’s snippy. The name for Ahsoka is sweet and shows how the two have grown together which is why it hurts to think about inevitably hearing it in Ahsoka.

There are references to Anakin already in the show and we saw in The Mandalorian how she referenced what happened to him. But to see Ahsoka actually talking about Anakin and their relationship? To hear “Snips” again? That’s going to be something that will definitely hurt in a way that is important in understanding how much Anakin meant to Ahsoka.

There’s no way the show won’t really dive into their dynamic. So it’s important to note how much this relationship from the animated series meant to them both. I also do hope the series gives us a look back at their training together in live-action. Just so I can cry over Hayden Christensen once again.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

