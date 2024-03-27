Is ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ the End of the MonsterVerse?

The MonsterVerse continues to grow and so too do its monsters in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Capitalizing on the commercial success of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. and Legacy announced a sequel in 2022. Will this film serve as the last though, or is there more to come?

The MonsterVerse kicked off in 2014 with Godzilla. Next came 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and then 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. With the latter two releasing only two years apart, fans knew that the stage was being set for a Godzilla vs. Kong showdown, which is exactly what we got in 2021. Within a year, we knew that they weren’t done there, and it was announced that Godzilla and King Kong would meet once again, though this time they share a common enemy.

Kong and Godzilla must set their differences aside when an adversary that scares even them comes into the picture. The trailer shows off an action-packed movie with new monsters, bigger battles, and hints of a Kong Godzilla team-up that fans of the franchise will likely be drooling over. With this film now acting as the fifth in the franchise, could it also possibly be the last?

Media scooper Daniel Richtman reported that this film, like its predecessor, will not feature a post-credits scene, which has led many to wonder whether this will be the last.

That means this is the end of The MonsterVerse



right? https://t.co/NcHRumD13h — ✝️Ian Hawke #FIREDAVIDZASLAV #SaveCoyoteVsAcme (@IanMcWhiggin) March 9, 2024

Another reason behind the thought that this is the franchise’s end is that not many can imagine how the villains can get bigger than Skar King and Shimo. The latter is considered the ‘First Titan’ or ‘The Ancient One’ and is an opponent that Godzilla has come up against before. Scar King is another powerful primate, one who appears as a tyrant of his kind and will likely be a fearful opponent for Kong.

Yep its the last movie. There surely can’t be a bigger threat than Skar King and Shimo. — Palestinian Godzilla???? (@GojiraPalestine) March 8, 2024

Regardless of whether this is the end or not, this movie is set to take the already massive proportions of the MonsterVerse to new heights, meaning that no major city is safe as monsters are set to rampage, blow up, or, in Shimo’s case, freeze everything in sight.

We don’t yet know if this is the end of the MonsterVerse or if they can somehow go even bigger after this. (Monster battles in space anyone?) Either way, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released to battle it out in theatres on March 29.

