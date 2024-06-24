We Cannot Lose Another One of Our Comfort Streaming Shows From Netflix!

Turning to your favorite show when you’re upset has become a pastime of the streaming generation. But sometimes, those shows we love and find our solace in get taken off streaming, and you’re left missing the physical media that used to come with each new season.

One of those comfort shows is Gilmore Girls, because fans constantly turn to Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) to make them feel better about their lives, so there is constant fear that the show is going to get taken off of streaming without a new home in sight. This fear is unfortunately very real for many shows. I literally streamed the entire catalog of Netflix Marvel series back to back to back, finishing right as they were taken off of Netflix, only for it to be announced that they were going to Disney+ the following week.

We’ve lost so many of our comfort binge watches to other platforms. Parks and Recreation and The Office moved to Peacock when the service began (which made me purchase the premium version of it so I could watch my Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt whenever I wanted). I understand the fear that the show you need to make yourself feel better is going to just go away without a new home ready for it.

For Gilmore Girls, we have some time before we have to worry about it. As of right now, the series has no exit day in sight, but the streaming platform does only have until 2026 before their contract with the franchise is up for negotiation. Whether that means we’ll get another season like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life or if it will just be about whether or not the show can remain on Netflix, we do not know.

For now, you have 2 years of Gilmore Girls before we have to worry about where the show is heading next.

