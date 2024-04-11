Two people dancing in Regency era clothing at a ball in "Bridgerton"
Category:
TV

The Bridgerton Family Is Back but You Might Be Wondering Where Daphne Is

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 02:07 pm

Daphne Bridgerton found love in season 1 of the hit Netflix series but she didn’t play a very substantial role in season 2. With the release of the season 3 trailer, fans quickly noted that Daphne is nowhere to be seen.

With Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) finding love in season 1 with Simon (Regé-Jean Page), season 2 saw her as a mother and a supportive sister who was only with her sibling occasionally. Simon was not there. Given how Daphne was used in season 2, it isn’t surprising that, unfortunately, we won’t be seeing Dynevor return to the series this season. During an interview with ScreenRant during the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, Dynevor said “Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future.” She went on to say, “But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

She went even further while talking to Variety, making it clear that she saw Daphne’s arc as being complete.”I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc.” That doesn’t mean that she’s gone forever though. Dynevor also told Variety that she was down to return in the future. “If they ask me back in the future, who knows? For now, I am just really enjoying having new experiences and making films and we’ll see what happens.”

We knew that Page was not returning for season 2. His one-season arc as Simon is what seemingly appealed to Page in the first place.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he told Variety in a separate interview. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

While it does feel like we’re missing a part of the Bridgerton family, it is lovely to know that if the storyline were there, Dynevor would return to the series. In the meantime, at least we have plenty of other riveting stories to explore.

