Netflix’s Heartbreak High is a hit, with season 2 already coming around the corner. People are even talking about a third season. The Aussie teen drama has been praised for its inclusivity and authenticity, Douglas Cash Piggot is gaining accolades for asexual representation.

Asexuality is a sexual orientation where a person has little to no sexual attraction to others. Asexual people (often self-identifying as “aces” for short) instead tend to experience attraction to others in an emotional, intellectual, romantic, or spiritual capacity. Asexuality is a spectrum, and subcategories of the identity exist. Demisexuals, for instance, may only experience sexual attraction for those with whom they have developed deep emotional bonds. Greysexual people may experience a limited amount of sexual attraction—whether rarely, at a low intensity, or a combination of both. Other asexual people may find that they have fundamentally no sexual attraction to others, regardless of emotional or romantic attachment.

It’s important to note that while attitudes around asexuality have changed positively, certain stigmas exist. One of the most significant stigmas that asexual people face is that their lack of sexual attraction indicates that they are in some way “broken” and need to be “fixed.” This stigma is one of many that Heartbreak High challenges, and gracefully manages to portray asexual people who are capable of thriving both in romantic relationships and their own lives.

Is Cash assexual?

Over the course of Heartbreak High, Cash’s asexuality is slowly revealed throughout his relationship with Darren, a non-binary character. Cash develops romantic feelings towards Darren, and the pair spends part of the season attempting to make their relationship work despite their differences in sexual needs.

Perhaps the most poignant challenge that Cash faces in the series comes with a conversation with his grandmother where he admits “someone’s always gonna be making a sacrifice if they’d be with me.” His grandmother, colorful and canny woman that she is, tells Cash that “everyone’s walking around with a poo in their pants.” Everyone worries about being a burden on their partner in some way or another. She goes on to say that Cash and Darren’s relationship doesn’t have to look like everyone else’s, nor should it. Big win for grandma. Big win for asexual representation. Big win for Heartbreak High.

