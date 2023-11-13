Yes, Captain Marvel Is Now a Disney Princess!

After many delays, The Marvels finally hit theaters on November 10. We all knew Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel was a queen, but now she’s also a princess.

The Marvels finds Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) all mixed up. Due to an event in space caused by the new villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), the trio must figure out how to work together. It’s super fun watching them learn to get along while traveling in space.

At one point during their adventures, Carol, Monica, and Kamala stop at a planet where Carol has history and is considered royalty.

***Spoilers ahead for The Marvels!***

When the trio lands on Aladna, Carol starts acting suspiciously. Instead of barreling into things head first as she normally does, she wants to cover her face. After leaving the ship, she explains they know her on the planet because of some “legal work” she did with the ruler of the planet, Prince Yan (Park Seo-joon). But not only do the locals recognize Carol, they welcome her as their princess. Carol married Prince Yan (as a legal favor, not for love, she stresses), making her an actual princess.

Disney owns Marvel, so if any of the characters are princesses, then they are Disney princesses. The same goes for Princess Leia of Star Wars. But Carol also has some very Disney princess-esque moments in the movie.

Aladna’s language is song so being on the planet is like starring in a real-life musical. The inhabitants sing songs about Carol, just like every other Disney princess. Carol’s regular outfit is magically transformed into a ballgown version of her superhero costume. Then she whirls around the dancefloor while singing with the Prince. This is literally what happens to almost every Disney princess. I don’t make the rules, I just enjoy that one of my favorite Marvel characters is now technically a Disney princess.

