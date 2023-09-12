Republicans Move Ahead With Their Ridiculous Plan To Impeach Joe Biden Over Nothing

Kevin McCarthy—the guy Republicans didn’t want to be Speaker of the House of Representatives and who basically only got the gig with the stipulation that his colleagues could make him do whatever they wanted—has finally caved to demands from his most unhinged GOP coworkers that he initiates ridiculous, unfounded impeachment proceedings into President Joe Biden.

Talking at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, McCarthy announced the inquiry and took no questions from reporters. “Today, I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy said, even though he does not appear to have the votes needed to actually do any of that.

“This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather the full facts and answers for the American public,” he continued. “That’s exactly what we want to know—the answers. I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations as well.” So not only does he yet again not have the votes but McCarthy is just essentially winging this roughly a year out from an election. Great!

Why are they trying to impeach Biden?

The GOP is obsessed with President Biden’s son Hunter Biden. You might be asking yourself, “What does a man’s son have to do with him?” and that’d be a great question to ask. Republicans believe that Hunter Biden’s business dealings are connected back to his father, despite having no evidence to support their conspiracies.

So who is going to lead the committees of this inquiry? Of course Jim Jordan is inserting himself into this. Along with Jordan, the committees will be led by Republicans James Comer and Jason Smith. For months, Republicans have been trying to find evidence that Biden had shady business dealings with his son but they haven’t found anything. McCarthy now has stated that they discovered “serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

He went on to say this isn’t an easy decision, despite not having the votes to even do the inquiry in the first place. “I do not make this decision lightly,” Speaker McCarthy said. “Regardless of your party, or who you voted for, these facts concern all Americans.”

It is so foolish that even White House spokesperson Ian Sams went to Twitter (now technically known as X) to slam the foolishness of this inquiry, writing, “House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing His own GOP members have said so. He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn’t have support. Extreme politics at its worst.”

Will Biden be impeached?

Right now, it doesn’t seem likely. They could not even get the votes within the Republican party to start an inquiry, McCarthy just went rogue. So the idea that this would pan out and actually work doesn’t seem realistic. But I also don’t want to dismiss the actual concern over this, given that Republicans are clearly looking at the two impeachment trials of Donald Trump and using that as justification to just impeach whoever they don’t like.

It doesn’t seem likely that Biden will be impeached but also McCarthy went out of his way to make this happen when he doesn’t even have the support of his own party so who knows what they are actually planning.

(featured image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

