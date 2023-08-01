Does ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Offer Cross-Platform Play? Yes—and No

With so much anticipation surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s only natural that more logistical questions start to arise. Many players have been wondering whether or not the game will support cross-platform play—a popular form of play in multiplayer games, where you don’t have to restart your progress between consoles and can play with friends regardless of what you’re playing on.

So, is BG3 crossplay? In short: yes! Sort of! Baldur’s Gate 3 supports cross-platform saves between Mac, PC, and PS5. Therefore, if you start a game on one platform, but decide you want to continue it on another, you won’t have to start over from scratch.

However, you will not be able to play multiplayer with friends who aren’t on the same platform. If you’re on PC/Mac and your friend downloaded from a different streaming service (such as Steam vs. GOG), then that’s doable. But you cannot play with a friend who is playing on PS5, if you got the game on PC.

Now, there is an Xbox edition coming along soon, so perhaps things will open up once that releases. But in the meantime, you’ll just have to plan your adventures smartly before getting started!

(featured image: Larian Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]