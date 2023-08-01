Skip to main content

Does ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Offer Cross-Platform Play? Yes—and No

By Aug 1st, 2023, 5:19 pm
Promo image of an example of "The Dark Urge," featuring a white Dragonborn.

With so much anticipation surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s only natural that more logistical questions start to arise. Many players have been wondering whether or not the game will support cross-platform play—a popular form of play in multiplayer games, where you don’t have to restart your progress between consoles and can play with friends regardless of what you’re playing on.

So, is BG3 crossplay? In short: yes! Sort of! Baldur’s Gate 3 supports cross-platform saves between Mac, PC, and PS5. Therefore, if you start a game on one platform, but decide you want to continue it on another, you won’t have to start over from scratch.

However, you will not be able to play multiplayer with friends who aren’t on the same platform. If you’re on PC/Mac and your friend downloaded from a different streaming service (such as Steam vs. GOG), then that’s doable. But you cannot play with a friend who is playing on PS5, if you got the game on PC.

Now, there is an Xbox edition coming along soon, so perhaps things will open up once that releases. But in the meantime, you’ll just have to plan your adventures smartly before getting started!

(featured image: Larian Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Madeline Carpou

Madeline (she/her) is a staff writer with a focus on AANHPI and mixed-race representation. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics, but her primary beats are music and gaming. Her journey into digital media began in college, primarily regarding audio: in 2018, she started producing her own music, which helped her secure a radio show and co-produce a local history podcast through 2019 and 2020. After graduating from UC Santa Cruz summa cum laude, her focus shifted to digital writing, where she's happy to say her History degree has certainly come in handy! When she's not working, she enjoys taking long walks, playing the guitar, and writing her own little stories (which may or may not ever see the light of day).