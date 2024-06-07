Did ‘Amerie’ Really Get Pregnant in ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2?

Wow, Amerie (Ayesha Maddon) really had a lot to deal with in Heartbreak High season 2. Though Amerie and Harper (Asher Yasbincek) thankfully made up at the end of Heartbreak High season 1, the drama certainly wasn’t over yet.

Not only did Amerie have to deal with a new love interest, awkward tension between her and Malakai (Thomas Weatherall), a ridiculous new gang of “men’s rights activists,” and an actual stalker known as “Bird Psycho,” Amerie was also briefly pregnant this season.

Of course, teen pregnancy is a serious issue, so it’s no surprise it would be discussed in a show like Heartbreak High, which prides itself on telling honest, relatable, funny, and painful stories about the (Australian) teenage experience. Sexual health has been a big part of the show’s story. So, while Amerie did genuinely become pregnant in Heartbreak High season 2 after a rendezvous with Malakai earlier in the season, she also quickly knew that the right decision for her was not to keep the baby but to get an abortion instead.

With Harper’s moral support, Amerie opted to take what is commonly known as the “abortion pill,” which is a medical way of ending a pregnancy during the early stages. It’s not as easy as it sounds, though—in the show, Amerie suffered from severely painful cramps for days as a result of the abortion. Thankfully, she was supported by both Harper and Malakai (who had no idea the baby was his but wanted to be there for his ex-girlfriend anyway), and she was able to get through it and move on with her admittedly dramatic life.

Whether Amerie’s brief pregnancy will further impact her life is hard to say, but thankfully, Netflix has renewed Heartbreak High for a third and final season, so we’ll find out eventually.

