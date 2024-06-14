‘Adventure Time’ Is Returning With Several Spinoffs and a Movie!

Adventure Time gave us all a satisfying ending in 2018. It was the end of an era, and it was a great way to bid Finn and Jake goodbye.

This doesn’t mean goodbye to the rest of Ooo, because we’re getting several spinoffs and a movie, courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment and Cartoon Network Studios. Finn and Jake are going to have a new movie, and involved in its production are Adventure Time creators Adam Muto, Patrick McHale, and Rebecca Sugar.

Finn and Jake had gone to distant lands and fought all sorts of beings, which makes it difficult for anyone to imagine what the two would consider to be their “best” adventure. None of us knows what this adventure will hold, either, but most fans are eagerly anticipating the trailer.

Spin-offs and More in The Land of Ooo

New Adventure Time content in the works:



– Fionna and Cake Season 2

– The Adventure Time Movie

– Adventure Time: Side Quests

– Adventure Time: Heyo Bmo pic.twitter.com/Y1KPkW4auj — ToonHive (@ToonHive) June 12, 2024

The movie isn’t all that’s in store for Finn and Jake. Adventure Time: Side Quests will also be coming soon. It’s about Finn’s childhood and his dreams to go on adventures. Meanwhile, Adventure Time: Heyo BMO will focus on our favorite live console, BMO, in clay animation. But before you tune in for these two new series, both of them are intended for kids. Don’t expect these stories to be too complicated.

Aside from two kids shows, the second season of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is also in the works. It may have started as a fanfic written by the Ice King (Simon) himself, but many of us have grown to love the spinoff. You might not be happy with Simon’s ending, but that might be why we’re getting a sequel. Who knows? Simon might rewrite his ending and have happily ever after with Betty.

