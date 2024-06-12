We’re returning to the land of Ooo once a-gain with a new Adventure Time movie—and that’s not all. We’re also getting not one, but two new TV spinoffs.

Per Variety, Cartoon Network Studios is developing three new Adventure Time titles. First up is a new animated feature from Distant Lands showrunner Adam Muto along with Adventure Time animators Rebecca Sugar and Patrick McHale. Sugar has also worked on Steven Universe, and McHale’s credits include Over the Garden Wall.

The company is also developing two new Adventure Time animated spinoff series for Cartoon Network. Adventure Time: Side Quests is aimed at kids and “will take audiences back in time to when Finn was just a kid who dreamed of epic quests and monster fights with his best friend, Jake the Dog. Adventure Time vet Nate Cash is developing Side Quests, which is comprised of standalone episodes featuring younger versions of beloved characters like the Ice King.

And finally, there’s Adventure Time: Heyo BMO, a new animated series for preschool-aged kids who will eventually get bored of Bluey, I assure you. Muto is also working on Heyo BMO alongside storyboard artist Ashlyn Anstee. The series follows BMO, Finn and Jake’s living video game console which has an exhaustive list of other functions, including but not limited to: electrical outlet, skateboard, VCR, electrical outlet, camera, music player, roommate, and friend. Heyo BMO follows the eponymous character and future King of Ooo as he moves to a new neighborhood and overcomes (age-appropriate) challenges with new friends.

