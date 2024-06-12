Key art for 'Heyo BMO,' a new 'Adventure Time' spinoff series coming to Cartoon Network
(Cartoon Network Studios)
Category:
Movies & TV

‘Adventure Time’ Is Back (Again!) With a New Movie and Two New Series

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 05:12 pm

We’re returning to the land of Ooo once a-gain with a new Adventure Time movie—and that’s not all. We’re also getting not one, but two new TV spinoffs.

Recommended Videos

Per Variety, Cartoon Network Studios is developing three new Adventure Time titles. First up is a new animated feature from Distant Lands showrunner Adam Muto along with Adventure Time animators Rebecca Sugar and Patrick McHale. Sugar has also worked on Steven Universe, and McHale’s credits include Over the Garden Wall.

The company is also developing two new Adventure Time animated spinoff series for Cartoon Network. Adventure Time: Side Quests is aimed at kids and “will take audiences back in time to when Finn was just a kid who dreamed of epic quests and monster fights with his best friend, Jake the Dog. Adventure Time vet Nate Cash is developing Side Quests, which is comprised of standalone episodes featuring younger versions of beloved characters like the Ice King.

And finally, there’s Adventure Time: Heyo BMO, a new animated series for preschool-aged kids who will eventually get bored of Bluey, I assure you. Muto is also working on Heyo BMO alongside storyboard artist Ashlyn Anstee. The series follows BMO, Finn and Jake’s living video game console which has an exhaustive list of other functions, including but not limited to: electrical outlet, skateboard, VCR, electrical outlet, camera, music player, roommate, and friend. Heyo BMO follows the eponymous character and future King of Ooo as he moves to a new neighborhood and overcomes (age-appropriate) challenges with new friends.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who Exactly Is Firecracker in Season 4 of ‘The Boys’?
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
Category: TV
TV
Who Exactly Is Firecracker in Season 4 of ‘The Boys’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Will ‘House of the Dragon’ Ever Give Us Rhaegar Targaryen?
Rhaegar Targaryen as he appeared in the eighth season of Game of Thrones
Rhaegar Targaryen as he appeared in the eighth season of Game of Thrones
Rhaegar Targaryen as he appeared in the eighth season of Game of Thrones
Category: TV
TV
Will ‘House of the Dragon’ Ever Give Us Rhaegar Targaryen?
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Moana
Catherine Laga'aia opposite Moana in the animated film 'Moana'
Catherine Laga'aia opposite Moana in the animated film 'Moana'
Catherine Laga'aia opposite Moana in the animated film 'Moana'
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Moana
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘House of The Dragon’: Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children? Explained
Leo Hart, Harvey Sadler, and Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon.
Leo Hart, Harvey Sadler, and Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon.
Leo Hart, Harvey Sadler, and Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon.
Category: TV
TV
‘House of The Dragon’: Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children? Explained
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 12, 2024
Read Article So What Is the Age Gap Between Daemon and Rhaenyra?
Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Milly Alcock, Matt Smith HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 4
Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Milly Alcock, Matt Smith HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 4
Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Milly Alcock, Matt Smith HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 4
Category: TV
TV
So What Is the Age Gap Between Daemon and Rhaenyra?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Exactly Is Firecracker in Season 4 of ‘The Boys’?
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
Category: TV
TV
Who Exactly Is Firecracker in Season 4 of ‘The Boys’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Will ‘House of the Dragon’ Ever Give Us Rhaegar Targaryen?
Rhaegar Targaryen as he appeared in the eighth season of Game of Thrones
Category: TV
TV
Will ‘House of the Dragon’ Ever Give Us Rhaegar Targaryen?
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Moana
Catherine Laga'aia opposite Moana in the animated film 'Moana'
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Moana
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘House of The Dragon’: Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children? Explained
Leo Hart, Harvey Sadler, and Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon.
Category: TV
TV
‘House of The Dragon’: Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children? Explained
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 12, 2024
Read Article So What Is the Age Gap Between Daemon and Rhaenyra?
Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Milly Alcock, Matt Smith HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 4
Category: TV
TV
So What Is the Age Gap Between Daemon and Rhaenyra?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 12, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.