Why I Cannot Wait for Marvel’s Disney+ Ironheart Series

Riri Williams is one of those characters I cry just thinking about because she’s so brave and smart and puts her intelligence to good use, and it’s beautiful to see it unfold on the page. The Ironheart comic run by Eve Ewing is something I love to share with people. I read it to my niece, and plan on buying it for other comic fans in my life because the story of Riri Williams is one that can inspire everyone and anyone. Plus, getting to see a 15-year-old Black girl who goes to M.I.T. and is smarter than Tony Stark is cool as hell.

Now, my love of Riri doesn’t have to stay on the page because she’s getting her own series on Disney+!

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/Y4FlkfkRzc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

The official news finally (after all the rumors) broke during Disney’s Investor Day last week, and I truly am not exaggerating when I say that I made myself lightheaded by screaming when this news broke.

Dominique Thorne is Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart 💖 pic.twitter.com/KXT9eYsV6C — ferdosa (she/her) (@atomicwick) December 11, 2020

I had a feeling we were going to get a show built around Ironheart. Back in the summer of 2019, Robert Downey Jr. had started to plant the seeds to get our excitement going for Riri Williams, and from that moment on, I knew that Marvel was, at least, toying with the idea of including her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.

But the announcement at the Investor Day event was truly a shock because we hadn’t really heard that many rumblings of Riri getting a show all her own. So, imagine all of our Riri Williams-loving selves just suddenly hearing of this and crying without being able to stop.

In the comics, Tony Stark passes on the mantle of Iron Man to Riri, who built her own suit and, as I stated before, went to M.I.T., much like Tony did. My excitement, though, exists because Riri is the kind of hero who doesn’t take that title lightly. She’s not doing this for the praise or to be someone that people root for. She’s a hero because it’s the right thing to do, and the fact that Riri is smarter than Tony and he knows that and respects it? It’s truly beautiful and I can’t wait to see what Dominique Thorne brings to Riri Williams and Ironheart.

Seeing how Riri is going to fit into this new era of Marvel is exciting to me, and maybe she’ll take the place of Iron Lad in the Young Avengers (since it does seem like that’s the team Marvel is setting up), but we’ll have to wait and see. Whatever happens, we’re getting a Riri Williams show, and that’s all that matters to me right now!

