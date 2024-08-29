Who plays Sauron in ‘The Rings of Power’? Answered

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is back, and with it comes Sauron’s return. For much of season 1, Middle-earth’s shapeshifting baddie masqueraded as Halbrand, fooling even Galadriel. In season 2, Sauron takes a new form, leaving many to wonder if that also means a new actor.

Recommended Videos

Rings of Power’s trailer teased what Tolkien nerds knew was coming: Annatar, Sauron’s most infamous and most handsome form. Without delving too much into spoiler territory for those who haven’t read J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, Sauron’s Annatar guise helps him accomplish some dirty deeds, particularly the forging of the titular Rings of Power. Apparently, elves are just as easily fooled by a pretty face as mortals, and what follows kicks off a long series of nasty battles and, of course, what transpires much later in The Lord of the Rings.

Charlie Vickers plays Sauron/Halbrand in season 1 of Rings of Power, and with the magic of Hollywood and a blonde wig, he reprises the role in season 2. Halbrand is an ROP original since Tolkien never described Sauron disguising himself as a hunky human to get close to Galadriel. Annatar, on the other hand, has a wealth of source material to pull from, which suggests season 2 of Rings of Power will (hopefully) align a little more closely with Tolkien’s lore.

Sauron is Charles Vickers’ biggest role, but not his only one

Charles Vickers is an Australian actor best known for playing Sauron in Rings of Power. He got his start in amateur theater before shipping off to London to attend the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. From there, Vickers kicked off his acting career in Medici, a historical drama set in 15th-century Florence, Italy. He has a few other credits to his name, including the thriller Death in Shoreditch. However, Rings of Power remains his most notable role, and given Sauron’s absolute treachery, it’s not going anywhere.

Sauron’s master plan will commence in season 2

(Prime Video)

Galadriel and Sauron’s unexpected tension was the focal point of season 1. However, with Annatar stepping into the picture, Sauron’s new mark will be Celebrimbor, Ñoldorin prince and master smith. With Sauron disguised as Halbrand until season 1’s final moments, we haven’t really gotten to know the real Sauron. As Vickers said to WWD, “The perspective of the show has changed. Now we’re with [Sauron], and it’s his story from his perspective.” He later added, “It’s Sauron now getting to be Sauron.”

Sauron is still disguised, but the veil has been lifted for audiences. Everyone had the same question in season 1: Who is Sauron? Now that it’s known, we can get a better sense of Sauron’s psychology. Yes, he will be Annatar, but beneath that disguise is a man hellbent on ruling Middle-earth like a god.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy