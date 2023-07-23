‘Invincible’ Season 2 Is Closer Than Ever

Let’s be honest, adult animated series aren’t always that compelling or thought-provoking. More often than not, they’re built around shitty jokes, potentially offensive scenes, and stale plots. Invincible isn’t that kind of series, and Robert Kirkman is a talented guy. Season 1 introduced us to an array of characters and didn’t hold back on the realistic depictions of violence and chaos. We’re not in the land of family-friendly Marvel movies and TV shows, and Invincible Season 2 is bound to be nuttier than ever for Mark Grayson, a.k.a. Invincible (voiced by Steven Yeun).

The last time we saw Mark and his mother, they were dealing with the pain of Nolan (voiced by J.K. Simmons) embracing his Viltrumite destiny (which is very much rooted in colonialism) and beating the hell out of his own son. Who knows what they’ll pull from the comics next? Here’s what we do know about the upcoming season (so far).

What is Invincible season 2 about?

There is no official synopsis for Invincible season 2 right at this time. However it’s safe to say that Invincible season 2 will dive right into how his family has been utterly rocked. And what it means to be a hero in Mark’s eyes.

Does Invincible season 2 have a release date?

The release date is finally here and we’re looking at a November 3 release date for the first half Invincible of season 2. Meanwhile the other half will drop in 2024.

Is there a trailer for Invincible season 2?

Lots of blood, lots of drama, lots of superhero antics, and more Mark trying to get through the fact that his family has been destroyed.

Who’s in Invincible Season 2?

The voice cast is incredibly large and that means there’s no shortage of characters to look out for. The main cast will be returning as will the minor characters.

Steven Yeun as the voice of Invincible/Mark Grayson

Sandra Oh as the voice of Debbie Grayson

J.K. Simmons as the voice of Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Zazie Beetz as the voice of Amber Bennett

Gillian Jacobs as the voice of Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Walton Goggins as the voice of Cecil Stedman

Jason Mantzoukas as the voice of Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Zachary Quinto as the voice of Robot, Rudy Connors

There are even more folks to list and if I did the list would be aggressively long. Invincible season 2 will also feature newcomers such as Peter Cullen (as the voice of Thaedus), Ella Purnell, Sterling K. Brown (as the voice of Angstrom Levy), Jay Pharoah, Shantel VanSanten, and more.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]