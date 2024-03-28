Strap In, Folks, We’re in The Final Stretch of Our ‘Invincible’ Season Two Patience

We’re officially one episode away from wrapping up season two of Invincible, and Mark Grayson just may be in for his darkest hour yet, as is often the case with him.

Even then, very little has threatened to devastate Mark quite as severely as these latest developments have. The arrival of Anissa was nothing short of an overpowered omen to the incoming Viltrumite invasion, as well as the terrifying catalyst that tore Mark and Amber’s relationship apart. And to make matters even worse, the long-gestating threat of Angstrom Levy has cornered Mark’s mother and brother, subsequently forcing Mark into an ultimatum with the dimension-hopping superhuman.

Indeed, the stage is set for what might be the most crackling finale of superhero television in quite a long while, and its arrival is imminent.

When does the final episode of Invincible season two air?

As we’ve been over many a time before, new episodes of Invincible have been released on Prime Video every Thursday as of March 14, the air date of episode five of the show’s second season. The eighth episode/season finale, then, will drop on Prime Video on April 4.

There, we’ll most likely check in with Omni-Man (who remains in a prison cell courtesy of the Viltrum Empire), Allen (who feigned unconsciousness to sneak aboard a Viltrumite ship), and, of course, Mark, whose incoming run-in with Angstrom Levy will almost certainly send him on an impromptu journey through the multiverse; an impromptu journey that couldn’t possibly be more poorly timed considering the encroaching shadow of Anissa and the rest of the Viltrumites.

And as we prepare to look at the long road ahead to season three, we’d be wise not to forget about Oliver’s rapid maturity, the Sequid that snuck its way onto Earth, or Rick’s acceptance of his new robot body; indeed, Invincible is one busy canon.

(featured image: Prime Video)

