‘Invincible’ Season 2 May Introduce the Comic’s Most Controversial Character

Amazon recently dropped the official trailer for Invincible season 2 part 2, and viewers are convinced they have spotted the Viltrumite Anissa. While the season does seem to be building up to her arrival, the show will need to be very careful how it adapts her storyline.

So far, Anissa has not been confirmed to be appearing in Invincible season 2. However, if the series follows the comic books, her arrival is inevitable. The first part of season 2 ended with quite a surprising twist. Mark (Steven Yeun) discovered his father, Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons), built a new life for himself on Thraxa, marrying a Thraxan and giving birth to another son. Unfortunately, the Viltrumites soon land on Thraxa and defeat Mark and Omni-Man. While Omni-Man is taken back to Viltrum, Mark is allowed to return to Earth. The only catch is that the Viltrumites expect him to complete the mission that Omni-Man failed and prepare Earth to become part of the Viltrumite empire.

Of course, it seems highly unlikely that the Viltrumites will allow Mark to return to Earth without taking any precautions to ensure he actually completes the task at hand. In the comics, this issue was remedied by the Viltrumites sending one of their own to Earth to check up on Mark’s progress: Anissa.

Anissa’s controversial comic book story arc

Spoilers for the Invincible comics ahead

Not much is known about Anissa’s past, as she is first introduced as a Viltrumite warrior who repeatedly travels to Earth to check on Mark and try to persuade him to join the Viltrumites. Despite making little headway with Mark, she remains convinced she can get him to join her side. However, after the Viltrumite War, her motives change.

Both in the comics and the show, it is well-known that, in an effort to grow their numbers, the Viltrumites frequently cross-breed with other similar species, such as humans. As a result, she becomes anxious to fulfill her duty to procreate on Earth, and her story takes a dark turn when she settles on Mark to procreate with.

Mark repeatedly rebuffs Anissa’s advances, but she refuses to accept his rejection and rapes him. Her story arc from this point onward is horrifying to keep up with. Mark grapples with the trauma from his sexual assault while she refuses to show any remorse for her actions. To make the story worse, Anissa later gives birth to Mark’s son, Marky, shortly after Mark departs from Earth. When Mark returns five years later, her story has taken a strange turn.

It is revealed that sometime after Mark left, Anissa fell in love with a human named Scott and gave birth to a daughter. Additionally, she appears to have switched sides. She credits her husband with helping her grow to care for Earth and decides to help Mark defend the planet. During the battle, Anissa sacrifices her life to save Mark’s wife, Eve, and expresses sorrow for what she did to Mark before passing away. However, she still refuses to say she regrets it because it did give her Marky.

Is Anissa in Invincible season 2 part 2?

Again, Anissa isn’t confirmed to be appearing in Invincible season 2 part 2, but viewers highly suspect she is. In the official trailer, around the 1:20 mark, Mark is seen fighting a figure who appears to be a Viltrumite, given the recognizable white uniform. Viewers first get a glimpse of the figure’s feet as they stand over Mark and later see the whole figure from a distance as they blast Mark into a body of water. The figure does appear to have Anissa’s short-cropped hair. However, since the figure’s face isn’t seen, it’s difficult to even tell the gender of the Viltrumite.

If Anissa is appearing in the show, it raises many concerns, as the comic book storyline received mixed reactions from readers. While the Invincible comics are known for being graphic and gritty, Anissa’s storyline is by far the most disturbing incident captured in the story. Understandably, many readers found it triggering and didn’t believe it was handled with enough depth. After all, Anissa’s supposed redemption and lack of consequences for her actions certainly added to the controversy.

At the same time, some readers praised the story for raising awareness of male survivors of sexual assault, considering they are too infrequently represented in literature or film. As a result, many are divided on whether the show should include this storyline or cut it out entirely.

