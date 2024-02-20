‘Invasion’ Is Coming Back for Season 3!

Invasion is coming back for a season 3! So what do we know so far? The hit Apple TV+ series has taken us into the world of an alien invasion and now we’re going back with our favorites characters for a third season! And there’s a lot to unpack.

The creatives behind the show are excited about the potential of the third season, especially because season 2 was somehow even better than its predecessor.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew,” said creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg via a press release. “This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the ‘Invasion,’ while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.”

What will Invasion season 3 hold for us?

Season 2 of the series had a lot more connection with our beloved cast of characters using the alien shard to their advantage. And while the show takes place on a global scale, what does that mean for season 3? That is still up in the air, but there are plenty of questions left to be answered.

The series is described as follows: “Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.”

Will the cast change in season 3?

We don’t know whether or not season 3 will will have any additional cast members (as the previous season did) but it does have a pretty stacked cast already! That cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi, who have been on the show since season 1. Season two added some new series regulars in Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

When can we expect season 3?

As of right now, season 3 is just gearing up to go into production, so there is no news yet as to when we will see this season—possibly later this year. But that gives us plenty of time to rewatch the first two seasons and get ready to see what dangers wait ahead of season 3!

