‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 1 Coming to Max This Fall

People went many long years without a fresh adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, so as soon as AMC announced they were dropping a TV series adaptation, we all rightfully freaked out. Interview With the Vampire delivered as far as casting, visuals, adding layers to the story by making Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) a Black gay man, and leaning all the way into the queer romance between Louis and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). And if you’ve been wanting to rewatch IWTV but you don’t have AMC+, then you’re in luck. Max is adding season 1 to the platform this Fall.

The first season of will be added alongside other popular series like Fear the Walking Dead, Killing Eve, and more as part of a temporary section on the platform for AMC+ series. If you have Max, then you can watch IWTV as many times as you wish, at least from September 1 to October 31, 2023, which means you can prepare for the upcoming second season!

Season 2 was confirmed before the season 1 finale, and that means more adaptation of the Vampire Chronicles. The last time we saw Louis in present day, he was revealing his relationship with Armand/Rashid (Assad Zaman) to Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian). Meanwhile, flashbacks saw Louis in a fractured state after “killing” Lestat, only for it to be revealed that he purposefully spared him by leaving his body in one of their special coffins. Naturally, that will play into the events of season 2, which will focus on Louis’ time in Europe with his adopted daughter Claudia (Bailey Bass) and how he met the vampire Armand.

Fans of the books are aware of what’s likely to come as the series further digs into canon material. There are plenty more delightfully grotesque horror moments, drama, queer moments, and more to come. Just wait until they dive into other relationships like Armand and Daniel, what happens to Claudia (Delainey Hayles), and the vampires in Europe.

