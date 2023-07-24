(AMC)

The time to say goodbye to Fear the Walking Dead is approaching. Fear the Walking Dead season 8A marked the exit of Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his adopted daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant). But never fear because Morgan and his daughter are going to look for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)! We shall see if Morgan and Rick cross paths yet again. Where does that leave Fear the Walking Dead though?

Will Fear the Walking Dead 8B premiere soon? Will we see what happened to Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and the rest of our favorite characters? Here’s what we know so far!

What is Fear the Walking Dead season 8B about?

Currently, we have no official synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead season 8B. Though judging by Madison Clark (Kim Dickens)’s determination to build a new community, we can expect some heavy disruption. Especially since an unknown person was shown at the end of “All I See is Red” (season 8, episode 5) putting Victor’s cool sunglasses and Alicia’s kickass arm attachment into their bag. Who knows if the person is a threat or not?

Does Fear the Walking Dead season 8B have a release date?

Fear the Walking Dead season 8B will premiere on October 22. And that means the show will end most likely before the year is over.

Is there a trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 8B?

All we have right now is a retrospective trailer (and this teaser trailer) that reminds us of how much the show has changed. We’ll see a full trailer closer to the release month.

Who is in Fear the Walking Dead season 8B?

Kim Dickens is for sure going to return for the final half of Fear the Walking Dead season 8. It’s unfortunate to say but Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is likely not returning. Of course, we might get one hell of a surprise.

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Jenna Elfman as June Dorie

More folks may make their return to the series, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

