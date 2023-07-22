We Can’t wait To Sink Our Fangs Into Season 2 of ‘Interview with the Vampire’

The time has come to return to the world of Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles. The first season of Interview with the Vampire ended with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) realizing he was in hot water. Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson)’s reveal about Rashid/Armand (Assad Zaman) being his current vampire lover wasn’t surprising. But folks who know the events in the Vampire Chronicles book series (and the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire) know Armand isn’t a bucket of sunshine.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 will unravel Louis’ unreliable narration, reveal Claudia (Delainey Hayles)’s fate, and more. Will Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) return to get Louis back? Will we see flashbacks that explore Daniel’s relationship with Armand (they have a romantic relationship in the books)? I’m about to reveal the details we know right now.

What is Interview with the Vampire season 2 about?

Interview with the Vampire season 2 is taking Louis and Claudia to Europe where they will encounter more dangers. There is no official plot, but we can expect an exploration of Louis and Claudia’s journey to Europe, their encounters with other vampires, and present-day events.

Does Interview with the Vampire have a release window?

Considering the strikes going on in the entertainment industry right now, the release window could very well change. But for now, we’re looking at a 2024 release for Interview with the Vampire season 2.

Is there a trailer for Interview with the Vampire season 2?

Judging by the trailer, we’re in for a bloody (pun intended) and heartbreaking time for our characters. Louis struggling with even seeing a portrait of Lestat is evidence enough.

Who is in Interview with the Vampire season 2?

Bailey Bass was a force as Claudia in season 1, but won’t be reprising her role. Instead, Delainey Hayles is taking over as Claudia. At the end of the day, another Black actress will get to shine!

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Assad Zaman as Rashid/Armand

Ben Daniels as Santiago

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

