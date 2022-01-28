INTERVIEW: The Cast of In From the Cold Breaks Down the Unusual Spy Show

If you’re a huge fan of the spy genre, In From the Cold Is a perfect show to bring us into the genre in a new and exciting way. From creator Adam Glass, the show brings us into the world of Jenny (Margarita Levieva) as she’s dragged back into her spy world when she’s on a trip with her daughter.

What’s interesting about the show is that it is filled with twists and turns despite all that the trailer gives away.

Talking with the stars, I wanted to know how hard it was talking about such a surprising show without giving too much away. “So no, you know, it’s funny, it’s funny,” actor Charles Brice said. “Cause like now the trail is out, you know? I mean it gives you such a good feel for what the show was about without really giving away too much. So I would say it initially it was very difficult.”

For Cillian O’Sullivan, he at least could talk a bit more freely about Chauncey, as well as how many twists they revealed in the trailer alone: “I think that it was surprising actually when they came out the trailer and the synopsis and stuff like that how many twists in the early part of the show that they had already revealed.”

One of those reveals is the fact that Margarita Levieva’s character, Jenny Franklin, has superpowers. The trailer gives us a look into her abilities, which is shocking given how the show is set up as a spy drama. For creator Adam Glass, it was an ode to his wife: “And I thought, well, what if my wife was a spy? You know, what if she had a secret past, what if all this stuff, but really sort of visiting this idea, you know, in our society that, I think we have this thing of like women who reach a certain age and they have an expiration date and I think that’s total bullshit.”

Levieva is bringing to life Jenny, who is a spy who survived an experiment and gave her powers, but she brings Jenny to life in an incredibly real and badass way that is fascinating to see on screen. Talking to her about the challenge of Jenny, Levieva brought up the challenge of the lie within a lie for Jenny.

“I have to say it was actually, well, the biggest challenge obviously is the lie within the lie, you know, how to navigate that. And the way that I least decided for myself is that every moment is true for Jenny, right?,” Levieva said about Jenny. “Because even if we don’t know, we have to believe it. Whether she’s flirting with a prospect or working a case or talking to our daughter as the audience member, we have to believe it.”

In From the Cold is on Netflix now and is the perfect new spy drama to keep us all on the edge of our seats.

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]