‘Indiana Jones’ 5 Post Credits: Is There an ‘Indiana Jones 5’ After Credits Scene? Answered

By Jul 1st, 2023, 6:35 pm
indiana jones 5 what we know

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now out in theaters. Harrison Ford’s swan song to the whip-wielding adventurer has had the Internet abuzz with who may or may not be returning for Indiana’s last ride.

Now that the film is out, moviegoers are wondering: is there a post-credits scene? How long do they have to stay in the theater, or can they duck out after the film’s 2-hour 22-minute runtime?

The Indiana Jones franchise has never been known for post-credit scenes; these movies usually end with a kiss or a ride off into the sunset. The closest we ever got to a post-credits scene was the Ark of the Covenant being put in a warehouse among a thousand other mysterious boxes at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, which was referenced decades later in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

But many franchises, likely spurred on by the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have embraced the trend (or made fun of the trend, like Scream 6 did). It’s an easy way of keeping viewers interested in the ongoing story and plays into the fear of missing out on important information. (I wonder how many people saw Ant-Man and the Wasp just for the Avengers: Endgame teaser?)

So which side does Indiana Jones fall on?

We are happy to inform viewers that Indiana Jones does not have a post-credits scene. So yes, you can leave the theater without worrying about a missing teaser for the next film or TV show, or a funny joke that gets a call back at the last second.

