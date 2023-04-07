The New ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer Is Indy’s Last Ride

He’s back! A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny dropped at Star Wars Celebration 2023 and showed a look into Harrison Ford’s last ride as Henry Jones Jr.! While the first trailer we got for Dial of Destiny was a glimpse into where Indy has been and how he is tied to characters like Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena, this trailer was an emotional look into where our hero will go and how this is, seemingly, his last ride.

Announced at Star Wars Celebration by director James Mangold (who also was on stage for the new Star Wars movie he’s directing) along with stars Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, the trailer was a mix of Indy’s new life as an older gentleman who was living in New York and an adventure that he is forced to go on to recover the Dial of Destiny. And it really truly is something magical to see Indiana Jones in action and have him back in our life.

This trailer gave us plenty of Mikkelsen and Waller-Bridge, as well as seeing who Boyd Holbrook is siding with throughout the film, in preparation for the movie’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival!

Indy may be someone who is constantly too tired for the life he’s forced to lead, but it’s obvious that he’s having fun and … married in this new movie? Does that mean Marion is somewhere in this movie that we just haven’t seen yet?

I love you so much, Indiana

I am someone who often cries over Indiana Jones as a character. Because it is, for the most part, a genuinely fun franchise to dive into. We get to explore the beauty of these characters and the adventures they go on to protect history and the artifacts that they are searching for. And Dial of Destiny looks like more of the same.

That is what excites me the most about it. It’s Harrison Ford doing what he loves, and we just get to see that joy come across throughout the movie. SWC attendees did get to see a sneak peek of the film which was about 6 minutes of a chase sequence that Mangold said was in the middle of Dial of Destiny—and no, I was not okay sitting in a giant theater sobbing over my favorite professor. Why do you ask?

Set to release in theaters on June 30, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny seems to be the end for Ford as Indy. He said as much in a video message to fans at the convention, and while I hope that doesn’t end up being the case, this does seem like a great one to go out on.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

