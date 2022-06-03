We’re Doe-Eyed Over Iman Vellani and Xochitl Gomez Together at the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Premiere

Iman Vellani is getting ready to make her debut as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Ms. Marvel show for Disney+. While she is making her opinions on the Marvel Cinematic Universe very clear (like telling us all that the MCU is Earth-199999, in her mind, instead of Earth-616), it’s so wonderful to see someone who is just so happy to be a part of this world bringing such an important character to life. The first live-action Pakistani American superhero in the MCU, Kamala shines with Vellani in the role. But she’s not the only young actor taking the Marvel world by storm.

At the premiere for Ms. Marvel in Los Angeles, Vellani was joined on the red carpet by her fellow Marvel Rising teammate Xochitl Gomez! Playing America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Gomez plays an important part in the future of the MCU, and so, to see the two of them on the carpet together is incredibly sweet!

One new hero welcomes another on the red carpet (📸 via Xochitl Gomez) pic.twitter.com/NEj6jDhuiC — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) June 3, 2022

Gomez, who has been attending premieres prior to her first appearance in the MCU, has been wearing dresses inspired by the superheroes we love, and this red dress does remind me of a certain witch she came in contact with while fighting alongside Stephen Strange. Seeing Vellani and Gomez together is so incredibly sweet and makes us excited for the future of the franchise!

The teen takeover of the MCU

Now, we all know we’re probably going to end up with the Young Avengers, even though we haven’t gotten official confirmation yet and Kamala and America weren’t in the group at the same time in the comics. But this could be the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the team, with Wanda’s boys, America, Riri coming, and of course the wonderful new addition of Kamala Khan. And to see all of the young actors having fun together and embracing their place in the larger MCU feels like a return to the Avengers team we lost after Avengers: Endgame.

We’re in a new era of the Marvel world, and with that comes a new team and a new group of superheroes to fall in love with. And these younger Avengers are going to inspire fans both new and old, and I can’t wait to see when Kamala and America get to meet each other on the big screen! For now though, I’ll cry over how cute this picture of Iman Vellani and Xochitl Gomez is.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]