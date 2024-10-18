DORAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 16: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a Univision Noticias town hall event on October 16, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Trump addressed undecided Latino voters as he continues campaigning against his rival, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘I’m the father of IVF’: Donald Trump, who just got a crash course in baby-making 101, leaves Katie Britt feeling icky with his surprise eye candy assessment

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 06:36 am

Another day, another uncomfortable comment from Donald Trump on a woman’s appearance. While appearing on a Fox News town hall aimed at women, the former president was able to talk about how he supports the federal rollback of abortion rights whilst also calling Alabama Sen. Katie Britt “fantastically attractive.”

Listening to Trump is often like listening to your creepy, drunk uncle who complains on and on about how “wokeness” is ruining the country and where a woman’s place should be in society while concurrently thinking he is god’s gift to women. In fact, Trump is the epitome of that creepy uncle. Let’s not forget the comments he made about his own daughter… eeewwww.

He continued in his usual way, by being proud of his achievements in helping to roll back women’s rights while simultaneously trying to appeal to women by calling out their greatest accomplishments: their attractiveness. The event, filmed in Cumming, Georgia, was stacked with an all-female Trump-supporting audience. They offered soft-ball questions that didn’t tax the presidential candidate one bit.

In the hour-long segment, Trump pitched himself as the champion and protector of women. The conversation ranged from immigration to “men in sports,” a disgusting dig at transgender athletes. Despite being a session that focused on women’s needs in America, the conversation of reproductive rights did not come up until the end.

“I’m the father of IVF”

Trump hailed the return of allowing the states to set their own abortion laws, “After years and years of turmoil, now it’s back in the states.” He knows that it’s a tricky sell for many though and so decided to pat himself on the back for his party’s support of IVF treatment, as if that makes up for it. He mentioned that he has fielded calls on IVF from many, including Alabama Republican and U.S. Sen. Katie Britt. He then proceeded to add that she is “a young, just fantastically attractive person.”

Let’s just bypass her qualifications, such as being the first woman in Alabama to be elected to the U.S. Senate. Instead, we can focus on her physical attributes. There are times and places to compliment a woman’s appearance, but discussing a fellow professional whilst giving a talk on the future of women in the United States is not one of them.

On a CNN panel hosted by Dana Bash, fellow journalist Hans Nichol discussed Trump’s statement, saying, “I think, in general, politicians commenting on females’ looks, fellow Seantor’s looks, is probably not the wisest idea.” Look, we are used to this kind of behavior from Trump, it’s not new, but it’s still creepy.

Author
Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.
Link to www.laurapollacco.com