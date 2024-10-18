‘I’m the father of IVF’: Donald Trump, who just got a crash course in baby-making 101, leaves Katie Britt feeling icky with his surprise eye candy assessment

Another day, another uncomfortable comment from Donald Trump on a woman’s appearance. While appearing on a Fox News town hall aimed at women, the former president was able to talk about how he supports the federal rollback of abortion rights whilst also calling Alabama Sen. Katie Britt “fantastically attractive.”

Listening to Trump is often like listening to your creepy, drunk uncle who complains on and on about how “wokeness” is ruining the country and where a woman’s place should be in society while concurrently thinking he is god’s gift to women. In fact, Trump is the epitome of that creepy uncle. Let’s not forget the comments he made about his own daughter… eeewwww.

He continued in his usual way, by being proud of his achievements in helping to roll back women’s rights while simultaneously trying to appeal to women by calling out their greatest accomplishments: their attractiveness. The event, filmed in Cumming, Georgia, was stacked with an all-female Trump-supporting audience. They offered soft-ball questions that didn’t tax the presidential candidate one bit.

In the hour-long segment, Trump pitched himself as the champion and protector of women. The conversation ranged from immigration to “men in sports,” a disgusting dig at transgender athletes. Despite being a session that focused on women’s needs in America, the conversation of reproductive rights did not come up until the end.

“I’m the father of IVF”

Trump gets all creepy at Fox News town hall. Calls himself the “father of IVF”, and describes US Senator Katie Britt as “young” and “fantastically attractive”. pic.twitter.com/qQsxJ1TcUF — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 16, 2024

Trump hailed the return of allowing the states to set their own abortion laws, “After years and years of turmoil, now it’s back in the states.” He knows that it’s a tricky sell for many though and so decided to pat himself on the back for his party’s support of IVF treatment, as if that makes up for it. He mentioned that he has fielded calls on IVF from many, including Alabama Republican and U.S. Sen. Katie Britt. He then proceeded to add that she is “a young, just fantastically attractive person.”

Let’s just bypass her qualifications, such as being the first woman in Alabama to be elected to the U.S. Senate. Instead, we can focus on her physical attributes. There are times and places to compliment a woman’s appearance, but discussing a fellow professional whilst giving a talk on the future of women in the United States is not one of them.

On a CNN panel hosted by Dana Bash, fellow journalist Hans Nichol discussed Trump’s statement, saying, “I think, in general, politicians commenting on females’ looks, fellow Seantor’s looks, is probably not the wisest idea.” Look, we are used to this kind of behavior from Trump, it’s not new, but it’s still creepy.

