’I’m sure she’ll let you keep your MAGA hat’: A woman rightfully gets her revenge on Trump-supporting husband after the election

The Angry Red Hat Man has officially ruined Thanksgiving dinners, the U.S. government, and now, marriages…to absolutely no one’s surprise, really.

Look, we’re all coping with the election outcome as best we can and trying to be patient with each other, but sometimes, you’ve just got to put your foot down. So is the case with one particular woman, whose story made its way to the internet in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s win—and I think it’s safe to say that the original poster, a.k.a. her husband, is, indeed, the asshole. Don’t say she didn’t warn you!

‘Willing to throw our entire life away over politics’

If you have to go to Reddit seeking out marital advice, it’s safe to assume that things aren’t going, like, great in your personal life. Leaning on online communities for support is hardly anything to be embarrassed about, sure. But what is embarrassing is when you so clearly miss the point on main that it becomes reality TV-levels of entertaining for everyone else.

Enter user @lilpatches23, your typical morally-bankrupt, MAGA-pilled American patriot. Post-Election Day, he found himself in a sticky situation when, instead of celebrating Trump’s victory, he was served divorce papers by his wife, who apparently shares different political views. Taking to Reddit, his “Am I the Asshole?”-style post kicked off an entire debate which turned into, essentially, straight-up public humiliation the longer he refused to admit that he was probably in the wrong. #FAFO indeed.

“I don’t even know what to say” is rich coming from someone who was…literally told what would happen if he voted Republican? Obviously, there’s a lot we’re missing here, as we’re only getting a glimpse of what really led to their split (I have a couple theories), but the O.P.’s refusal to hold himself accountable is pure hubris. Blaming his spouse for setting boundaries and making her intentions clear is wild behavior and it’s honestly baffling that in 2024, we’re still wondering why politics matter in relationships.

Thankfully, it sounds like the wife in this scenario got the last word: “I guess you’re finally going to really know how it feels to be f***ed by a Democrat.” LOL. Get my girl a bourbon, a sheet mask, and a Crunchwrap Supreme, stat! One Twitter/X user perfectly responded, “You voted to make your wife chattel. She can’t trust you to protect her. But don’t worry I’m sure she’ll let you keep your MAGA hat.”

You voted to make your wife chattel. She can’t trust you to protect her. But don’t worry I’m sure she’ll let you keep your maga hat. — Former Republican ???? (@FmrRepublican) November 10, 2024

Shocker! Moral values are at stake in each election

Again, how are we still having this debate? Trump and his Project 2025 agenda are an undeniable threat to women’s civil liberties, jeopardizing access to safe abortions and other life-saving health care. His extremist allies want to punish single women while also attacking education, workplace equality, and LGBTQ+ rights, so yeah, I’d say that would kind of be a deal-breaker for me.

Plus, if the O.P.’s partner dropped those divorce papers as “quickly” as described, then I hate to tell you, but odds are she’s had that paperwork drawn up for quite some time. From the sound of it, she’d tried having nuanced conversations with her husband, but reached a breaking point on the heels of Election Day—and understandably so. With so much at stake, I can’t blame her for removing herself from the situation and not wanting to stay married to a guy who voted for a literal rapist.

Her body her choice and she chose to not let him have that body no more — Kathy (@gallymeroreboot) November 10, 2024

After all, any successful relationship is contingent on the alignment on core values, which absolutely includes politics. Would you really want to be with someone who voted for policies which will actively hurt you and those you love? There are some things you can work out in a marriage, but not sharing fundamental values isn’t one of them. Now, what’s that they say about revenge and dishes…?

