‘One of the biggest scams of all’: Trump’s most enticing promise to Americans may just be another lie

Donald Trump is a lot of things. Many of us see him for the liar that he is and now we’re all talking about how the cult of personality that follows him around is going to break when they realize that he is scamming them all.

Expert on Authoritarians, fascism, and propaganda, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, was on MSNBC to talk about Trump and the election when she shared an important message about the upcoming inauguration of Trump and his vice president, JD Vance. “Many people would like to be relieved of the burden of choice,” Ben-Ghiat said on the program.

She went on to talk about how the truth of a second Trump presidency is going to show him for the fraud that he has always been. “When Donald Trump told evangelical Christians, ‘My dear Christians, you won’t have to vote anymore. He’s also getting to that. And they’re not afraid of being relieved of that burden of choice and letting someone else make the decisions. And, in fact, often, authoritarian personalities who like the big boss at home or in the workplace, the bullies, they are the ones who are glad, in the political realm, to give up their agency.”

Ben-Ghiat goes on to point out that the reality of a Trump presidency is that he allows these people to think that “he’s competent.” And, as she stated “That’s one of the biggest scams of all.”

”They’re going to put their trust in him to solve their problem because they think he’s competent” @ruthbenghiat explains Donald Trump’s biggest “scam.” pic.twitter.com/Nw93y5djmz — The Weekend on MSNBC (@TheWeekendMSNBC) November 9, 2024

Many online are afraid of everyone who will suffer because of Trump’s incompetency

The replies to the video are a lot of X users agreeing with Ben-Ghiat. One even pointed out that it isn’t fair that Trump’s supporters are not the only ones who are going to suffer under his new presidency. “Unfortunately, it’s not just the brainwashed Idiots who voted for Trump that are going to suffer, because they sold their souls to Satan. We all gonna suffer! It’s not fair to us who voted for Democracy, who still have comon sense and can think for ourselves!”

Those in the replies who do support Trump were parroting the same lies he let them believe. He ran on a platform that tried to sell “late term abortions” as a thing that happens in our lives. So many of these lies fueled Trump fans and the MAGA party to the point where they do not currently see reason. Many are telling them that they’ve been told a lie and they respond by saying that’s what the media wants you to think.

One user put it pretty succinctly on X. “Just the thought of someone believing that he’s competent sickens me. He dumb as dust.” Thinking Trump is competent at all really is the biggest scam of all.

He let these people believe he knew what he was doing, knew how to run this country, and it is going to destroy America as we know it. Ben-Ghiat isn’t trying to scare people, she’s sharing her well researched point of view and if you aren’t afraid of what this second Trump presidency is going to do, you should be.

