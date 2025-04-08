Pro-life activist assaulted during interview, but woman who decked her claimed she was provoked

Pro-life activist, Savannah Craven Antao, has found herself in the middle of a heated online debate. A video of her getting sucker-punched by a woman she was interviewing has gone viral online and it’s got people talking.

Recommended Videos

In the clip, Craven is seen debating a woman she met walking the streets of Harlem, New York. While the two appear to be friendly at first, with the woman complimenting Craven’s dress and even the “skin tone” of the cameraman, things quickly dissolve into bickering and violence.

What happened?

The subject of the interview revolved around Planned Parenthood, and abortion. The interviewee, who has since identified herself as Brianna Rivers, butted heads with Craven who is pro-life. Both agree that there are alternatives to abortion, but Craven asks if those alternatives are better than killing a baby to which Rivers disagree.

The interviewer then asks if foster kids should also be killed to which the other woman responds “why not?” before clarifying that she “needs to know the percentage of people who take children from foster and abuse them, and molest them, who make them personal slaves. I need statistics before you come talking to me about pro-life.” Craven responds suggesting Rivers advocates for killing victims of molestation.

At this point the good will from the start of the debate has evaporated as the interviewer continues to claim the woman endorses killing children in foster care. Rivers responds, “if I don’t want to have a baby I should have the choice,” to which Craven fires back, “just don’t have sex then.” Things continue to heat up until Rivers eventually unleashes a barrage of punches to Craven’s face before walking away.

Brianna Rivers response

In a Facebook post addressing the situation, Rivers apologized to Craven, but claimed that she was provoked. She claims “[Savannah] railroaded me into all of this” calling her “a professional antagonist.” She also claims the footage is missing context, “she needs to release the footage in its entirety” as it would show “her relentless antagonization.”

Craven has since spoken on the subject herself, telling the New York Post, “the pro-abortion movement is violence.” She also claims the assault left her struggling mentally.

The response to the interview

Reactions online have been polarizing. Many criticized Rivers for escalating to violence. On r/prolife, the subreddit for pro-lifers, one individual wrote, “Send her to jail for assault. Actions have consequences.” Another wrote, “I hope the victim demands the most severe punishment that is feasible.”

However, a vast majority of people on the internet agreed, or at least understood, where Brianna Rivers was coming from. In the comments section underneath the YouTube video, one user wrote, “Don’t antagonize strangers. It’s not hard to figure out. A lot of people in here have never been checked before.” Back on Reddit, many agreed that Craven intentionally provoked Rivers too.

Rivers’ response might have taken things a bit far but that’s for the law to decide. In the court of the internet many understand her reaction at the very least, even if they don’t fully endorse it.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]