I’m in Awe of How Quickly Developers Are Patching ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’

As I write this article, we’ve already gotten two major patches for Larian Studio’s hit release, Baldur’s Gate 3. These patches go above and beyond, not just fixing bugs, but also adding in much-needed content and fixing framerate issues, amongst other fan demands.

Patch #2 dropped Thursday morning, August 31, after we all assumed it’d come towards the end of September. This patch accomplished many things players were hoping it would, including a new ending for the beloved companion Karlach, as well as a way to shelve your co-op friends if they’re being annoying (more or less!).

With this kind of dedication, there’s a lot to admire about the developers at Larian Studios! For one thing, most of us would expect patches of this scale to be dropped several months apart—not literally within weeks of one another, let alone within a month of the game’s initial release. For another thing, the content in these patches proves that the studio is truly listening to its players and is dedicated towards making their games as impeccable as possible for us to experience.

And yes, each studio could always stand to delay their games’ initial release dates a little longer to make sure these patches aren’t entirely necessary, but there was a plethora of reasons why Larian decided to release BG3 in early August—one of which being to avoid competition with, and against, Starfield. This was appreciated by the devs behind Starfield at Bethesda:

We thought we felt something gnawing at the back of our minds…



Happy launch day to @baldursgate3 and @larianstudios! Congratulations on a wonderful adventure!? pic.twitter.com/K1inlQqyiU — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 3, 2023

Love to see two bad bitches win. Anyways.

It’s not like gamers are “the most oppressed group of all,” but at this point, we have gotten used to our experiences being less prioritized than our wallets. This is especially apparent in a time when studios are falling faster than they’re rising, and many of us have stopped hoping for the best out of our favorite studios. It really speaks to how lovely a studio Larian is, that they’ve been actively hearing us out and working to make BG3 the best game it can possibly be.

And hey, thank god they didn’t sell to Microsoft, right? Then we really wouldn’t be getting these patches. Thanks, Swen! Love ya!

(featured image: Larian Studios)

