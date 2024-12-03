I would die for Neel on ‘Skeleton Crew’

Sometimes, a character comes along in a Star Wars property and you can’t help but love them. It is typically a droid or a fury pirate wolf man but this time, I have decided I will die protecting Neel. Yes, the Max Rebo looking kid from Skeleton Crew.

The joy of a show like Skeleton Crew is getting to see the galaxy we know and love through the perspective of these young kids. It is why movies like The Goonies still resonate with us. But what makes Neel my favorite is his lack of actively wanting this adventure. If it was up to him, he’d be home with his siblings. Blue, shy, and just trying to tell a girl he has a crush on her, Neel was dragged along on an adventure by his best friend Wim and I decided that someone has to look out for him! He’s just a little guy.

Played so adorably by Robert Timothy Smith, Neel is best friends with Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers). Wim wants to look for the magic of the Jedi, live in the adventure. Neel? He wants to hang out with his best friend and take his test to make his family proud. He is so loyal to Wim, he’s willing to fail his test to stay back in school with him! Even if he’ll miss his crush and disappoint his parents. That’s how good of a friend Neel is. Instead of being with his crush, Roona, he wants to be with Wim.

Which is exactly why I have decided to adopt him. Sorry to his nice parents and all those little kids who love him as their big brother. Neel is now my son.

It is just so sweet seeing him and Wim together

One of the reasons I love Skeleton Crew so much is that these kids all feel like friends with each other. I believe that Fern and KB are that close. You can see how much Wim and Neel love hanging out together. Wim is most definitely the leader of that little friendship, doing things that Neel has to just kind of go along with and I think that’s why I have this overwhelming need to protect that blue elephant looking boy. He can get hurt!

Wim is capable, strong, and willing to go on an adventure. Neel just doesn’t want his friend going alone. To see the two in action is so incredibly sweet and this show does make me want to have kids, but so I can also go on fun adventures. I want to run away on a pirate ship! How amazing is that?

The thing is: Neel works as a character because Star Wars fans love little weird alien guys. But he is so sweet in this show that it just makes you want to protect him from the galaxy. So I hope that the show continues to keep my boy safe, happy, and let him tell Roona that he has a crush on her!

