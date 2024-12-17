‘I wish he would spellcheck’: Trump is roasted over an embarrassing grammar error in a fear mongering post

What is going on with Donald Trump and his spelling errors? In the latest baffling move, MAGA fans are begging the President elect to use spellcheck. But Trump either realized he made mistakes and deleted it or something went wrong with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s screenshot.

Greene posted an screenshot of Trump’s post that made reference to the drones flying over the country. No one knows why they’re there or what is going on but Trump decided to post something that is just calling for chaos in this country. How surprising! His actual post reads: “Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!”

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the screenshot writing “Shoot the drones down!!!”

Shoot the drones down!!! pic.twitter.com/mJ1s0ZlHdT — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) December 13, 2024

The difference between Greene’s screenshot and Trump’s post is…well, at least his actual post doesn’t make embarrassing spelling mistakes like “shot them down” or “I don think so.” In Trump’s actual post on Truth Social, the mistakes are no longer there. From what I know, you cannot edit a post on Truth Social. So either Trump deleted the entire post and re-did it or Greene somehow got an edited image and just shared that without fact-checking it. Did she not realize there were spelling mistakes all over this?

One MAGA X user did simply state “I wish he would spellcheck. It’s not that hard.” Because while this is a weird screenshot/fixed post mishap, this isn’t a rare thing for Trump to do.

Back during Trump’s first term as President of the United States, he had a great spelling error that has stood the test of time online. He created one of our greatest memes through his inability to use a spellchecking software.

We’ll always have Covfefe

If you recall, in 2017 Trump was constantly tweeting. In fact, we were all begging him to stop. But he ignored us all and tweeted over and over again while supposedly acting as President. One of those tweets became infamous because Trump just made up a word and everyone fought about what he was trying to say. In a since deleted tweet, Trump wrote “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Publications assumed that he meant “coverage” but the damage was done. Covfefe was born and now we all collectively remember it on lonely cold days and laugh to ourselves about the time the President of the United States just made up a word and left it up on Twitter for hours. It really was a made up time in American history. None of it made any sense and now we’re heading right back into the chaos.

Point being that Trump refuses to take a second and read over what he is posting from his official accounts. Sure, we all do it but we’re not all the most powerful man in the country. Maybe someone should take his phone away from him? Or at least they should have someone assigned as his proof-reader. You know, since spellcheck is too hard.

