‘I want to quench my imperialist thirst’: A Fox News host suggests why MAGAs want Canada

“Quench my imperialist thirst” is a phrase I never thought I’d hear uttered, but in Trump’s nightmare America, anything is possible.

In a post on X, Never Trumper group Republicans Against Trump shared a clip of Fox News host Jesse Watters declaring his support for the military invasion of Canada. “The fact that Canadians don’t want us to take them over makes me want to invade,” he said to the laughter of some of his co-hosts. “I want to quench my imperialist thirst.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters: The fact that Canadians don't want us to take them over makes me want to invade. I want to quench my imperialist thirst.



We live in the absolute dumbest time in American history pic.twitter.com/aRHMMXfvG8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 8, 2025

“We live in the absolute dumbest time in American history,” Republicans Against Trump concludes. “Dumbest” is putting it lightly. In recent months, president-elect Donald Trump has teased out a string of foreign policy decisions that range from bad to deplorable. On the heels of Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Canada’s Prime Minster, Trump once again mocked the nation as America’s “51st State” and said that he plans to annex Canada with the power of “economic force.”

When it comes to threats of force, Trump appears to be serious. Trump intends to hit Canada, Mexico and other nations with a dramatic increase in tariffs. It was this tariff threat, along with Trump’s constant mockery, that lead to Justin Trudeau’s ouster from Canadian politics. In the months leading up to Trudeau’s resignation, the former Prime Minister attempted to talk Trump down from his tariff threat by meeting with the president-elect personally at his estate in Mar a Lago. Trump refused to back down, and extended his trolling to Trudeau personally, frequently calling the former PM Canada’s “governor.”

While Trump has not expressed an intent to use military force to coerce Canada into statehood, the same can’t be said for other foreign locations. When asked at a press conference if he would rule out using military force to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal, Trump said “no.” While the president-elect claims that ownership of the world’s largest island and the key waterway are essential to “national security,” it seems that his intentions belie and “imperialist thirst” of his own.

Trump has wanted Greenland since 2019. During his first term in the White House, he floated the idea of purchasing the island from Denmark’s control. Danish Prime Minster Mette Frederiksen called the suggestion “absurd.” Trump has since reaffirmed his intention to wrest the island away from Denmark, hoping to to claim the island’s bounty of rare minerals and fossil fuels and exploit its strategic position in the world’s far north.

As for the Panama Canal, Trump has recently been bemoaning former president Jimmy Carter’s decision to transfer to Panama government—at the same time that the deceased former president and venerated humanitarian is set to lie in state. Trump wants the Canal back, and in response, Panama’s president Jose Raul Mulino vowed that the waterway will stay under Panama’s control “forever.”

Jesse Watters said that Canada should consider it a “privilege” to be forcibly invaded by the United States. “Everybody in the world” wants to be an American citizen, he suggested. According to a recent pole, 82% of Canadian citizens beg to differ. What Watters, Trump, and the rest of imperially thirsty MAGA forgets is that if Canada were somehow made a statue of the union, it would effectively doom the Republican Party. “It would be a huge blue state” said CCN political commentator Van Jones, who went on to say that when it comes to invasion, he hopes Canada will take over U.S. policy. “They have an amazing health care system,” he said. “If Canada wants to come here and rescue us, I am more than happy.”

