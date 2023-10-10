I Played Act 1 of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Four Times and Just Found Out About BOOOAL

Despite being a relative novice to the RPG genre, my insistence on a perfectly cleared map has allowed me to see almost everything in the first two acts of Baldur’s Gate 3. And before you ask, yes, even in my most advanced run, I’m still not done with the game. Sure, I may not get all the story branches because of my dialogues and actions, but I will explore every bit of the maps! Regardless, I’ll still check out those “don’t miss this” videos and articles (here are tips for Acts 1, 2, and 3). I just don’t get much out of it, but it satisfies the completionist in me. That is, until I saw a video with BOOOAL.

**Spoilers for Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3.**

If you’re far enough in the game or are just familiar with deities in Dungeons and Dragons, this may look or sound familiar. Stick a pin in that. While watching YouTube guide maker LukeCanWin’s video on permanent buffs players can acquire in Act 1, I expected to learn something new. However what I didn’t expect was to meet a new character, BOOOAL. The short figure is covered in blood and looks menacing—probably one of the scariest NPCs in Act 1, if not the entire game.

Where to find BOOOAL

Finding BOOOAL is totally worth rebooting an older save to explore this area. Not so much for the buff of a handful of special gear, but for the fun story and the message in a bottle you’ll find washed up near the shore. To locate The Festering Cove, go halfway between the Beach and Selûnite Outpost in the Underdark. Search for cliffs to descend down around some blood-red mushrooms. Just be mindful of any that look red hot. Once you climb down, you’ll enter The Festering Cove.

Unless you go really out of your way, as soon as you get close to the chanting fish people a cut scene will launch. A successful Nature check reveals these creatures as Kuo-toa. Once enslaved by Mind Flayers (like Gith), these fish-people manifest their deities. I knew who these fish folk were after encountering them in an almost equally as secluded area in Act 2 (check the northwest of the Grand Mausoleum.) However, if you’re following the story in order, this would be the first time you’re able to encounter them. The Kuo-toas are chanting at the sacrifice of one of their own. BOOOAL will spring forth from the body of a dead fish lying at the altar. And once he’s here, he demands a sacrifice post-haste.

What’s the deal with BOOOAL

There are various ways to reach this conclusion, but quickly into the conversation with the Kuo-toa and BOOOAL, you’ll realize that he’s a sham. BOOOAL is fey (a supernatural trickster) pretending to be the Lord of Murder, Bhaal. He’s not a reskin of the Red Caps in service of Auntie Ethel but part of their kind. Upon learning this, there are four ways this will play out.

The most common outcome is ending up in a fight with everyone. This will happen if you fail to take BOOOAL’s place or convince the Kuo-toa they’re being lied to. Another technically, but not emotionally easily achievable outcome is to continue with the sacrifice. You’ll just have to choose someone in your party. Each person will react to their possible fate in their own unique way—meaning yes, Lae’Zel will threaten you. Only through this sacrifice can you acquire a rare weapon (which is not worth it) and the buff known as BOOOAL’s Benediction. This ability gives you advantage on attack rolls against bleeding creatures. But don’t think you can sacrifice a peer and resurrect them. That doesn’t work. You also can’t sacrifice a hireling.

The hardest way to exit the situation is to convince the Kuo-toa to side with you in a fight with BOOOAL. Once defeated, their cleric leader, Pooldripp the Zealous, will claim they knew in their heart of hearts BOOOAL was an imposter. Sure, Jan. The comedy keeps coming though because this lie is quickly followed through with Pooldripp saying you’re their new god—MAHKLOOMPAH! Now it makes sense that BOOOAL was able to take advantage of them. I’m unsure if they’ll recognize you as this in Act 2, but if they do, they might just treat you like a god.

