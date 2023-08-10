6 Abilities in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ I Wish I Knew About Sooner

While adventuring in Baldur’s Gate 3 I can’t tell you how many times I’ve come across something and muttered (or screamed), “I wish I knew about this like 40 hours ago!” Not only are there so many features, but I’m very green to Dungeons & Dragons, which the game is based on, and role-playing games. Now 96.5 hours into the game, I wanted to share some of those elements of the game to save you the same frustration—ones that are not story relevant. These mechanics and abilities open up the already immense world, help with the various mysteries in the story, aid in combat, and give you more missions. All of these lead to more XP and ultimately an even more rewarding narrative experience.

This list has a major asterisk. I’ve only played Act 1, and 64% of my playtime was in early access, so by the time I reach Act 2 or 3 of BG3, we may run into a mechanic available back in Act 1. Also, these tips are spoiler-free except otherwise marked. If you want to avoid narrative and geographical spoilers, just skip to the next subheading when you see the signal.

You can always change your mind

(Larian Studios)

None of these will be hot-key tips—except this one. Saving before proceeding is your best friend! Not any of the companions, not Scratch, etc. About to go into a dangerous or very new area? Time to hit save. Heading towards diverging paths in the middle of the conversation and you’re unsure about committing to the consequences? Time to hit save.

You can lose hours of exploration and gameplay by not saving enough. The game will auto-save every so often, but you should also be saving a lot, too. On PC, tap F5 to save, and if you just want to restart to the last save quickly, F8. In the game menu, you can see all the saves starting with the most recent and organized by play (marked with character names). There’s even a little picture if you don’t know what the difference between QuickSave_36 – Shattered Sanctum and QuickSave_37 – Shattered Sanctum even means. Just click once to expand the details and images.

Stacks on stacks on stacks

(Larian Studios/ screencap by Alyssa Shotwell)

This is the biggest combat suggestion and honestly the silliest. Use and move the boxes, barrels, and crates. These objects aren’t just for looting; players can move these objects to reach new heights. (As a video game modeled after a tabletop experience, it’s very easy to forget the Y-axis!) For ranged characters and certain actions, height is everything. On PC, right-click the top of the boxes and select “climb.” After reaching the top, you get a height advantage, meaning damage increases for projectiles.

While this is a lot of fun, proceed with caution! If you get knocked down by a spell or special arrow, you can fall off the boxes and onto the ground, taking fall damage. Also, these boxes (if attacked) can be destroyed. Then, your character will fall on their ass, a.k.a. take damage. In a full party (four people), avoid putting more than one or two characters stacked on boxes for fights. Take boxes with you by storing three to six boxes in your (shared) inventory. Moving objects in the environment around a bit is good practice in general. For example, I’ve found little useful items and keys by moving large rocks and more. Most of the characters can shuffle around all movable objects. However, (in Act 1 at least) heavy objects will require Lae’zel’s or Karlach’s assistance.

Spoilery: One example of unlocking new places is an alternative route (from the well) to the spider cave under the Blighted Village. In one of the houses, you’ll see a big hole in the floor, covered in spider webs. After jumping down, you’ll enter a cellar. Near the top of one of the rooms’ ceilings, there’s a ledge that you can only reach by flying—or stacking boxes. Once on that ledge, there’s an easily destroyable wall that leads you straight to the cave.

Channel your inner Dr. Dolittle

(Larian Studios/ screencap by Madeline Carpou)

Pretty early on in the game, you realize that you can interact with animals. Unfortunately, this fails to go beyond some guesswork via the Animal Handling skill and some chirps, squeaks, etc. However, some spells, potions, and gear will help you speak with these animals. Talking with the creatures opens up new, small side quests and helps give you advance warning on upcoming perils. Depending on your interactions and which animals you meet with, some will hang out in camp later. You can also convince some animals not to attack you.

The most common way to do this is by casting the level 1 enchantment Animal Friendship. (Try to cast it outside of combat so it doesn’t use up the spell slot.) Some classes don’t need potions or scrolls to use this ability. Some classes have access to the level one spell Speak With Animals. Although, Forest Gnomes are the only race that can just use the ability. I have a hunch this mechanic will be way more important later in the game, but for now, it’s just good fun, so get it early or you’ll be missing out!

Spoilery: If you chose to play as the Dark Urge, animals are not off-limits per se, but avoid smaller critters. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Sorry to bother you

(Larian Studios/ screencap by Alyssa Shotwell)

Like speaking with animals, there are spells and gear that allow you to speak with the dead. This is a game-changer, even more than the animals. Speaking with the dead allows you to get clues to the various mysteries in the game. Additionally, they can expand storylines and give you clues to hidden loot and passages! So far, no one has lied to me (in death), but sometimes the dead don’t have answers to all questions. Most (but not all) skeleton, charred, or heavily decomposed bodies cannot be called upon.

This feature isn’t unlimited, though. You may only ask five questions and can’t talk to everyone. For example, I’ve noticed that fallen, tougher foes rarely want to speak to their killer. (You more often than not.) I’m not sure if you get this reaction from anyone that interacted with them during battle, the person who provided the final blow, or anyone that was officially engaged. (There’s a way around this in the next section.) Regardless, once they say this, they won’t speak to anyone. Still, try to talk to everyone.

Spoilery: If you want to get this early in the game, there’s a way! After exiting the ship and picking up at least two, if not three companions, head southeast on your map (M). You’ll stumble upon a crypt of sorts and the people snooping around it. If you explore the doors and tombs, you will find an amulet that gives you this ability. I really suggest taking companions down there with you. In one group, you can talk out a fight, but the others consist of groups that want to brawl.

Find the right person for the job

(Larian Studios/ screencap & edit by Alyssa Shotwell)

While BG3 allows you to respec class, your basic cosmetic appearance … not so much. However, if you want to look like another one of the game’s playable races or another side of the gender spectrum, there are other ways. In trying to figure out how to get into small burrows, I found that this spell didn’t work—but has other good gameplay uses.

Races interact with one another very differently. You see this pretty early between party members in the tutorial part. So, if you want to navigate a conversation with non-playable characters (NPCs) a certain way, then change your appearance. For example, everyone is scared of Drows, so goblins and others might respond to you with reverence. If you approach a trader while you’re disguised as their own race, then they will give you better prices. Make sure the first person to interact with them is of the same race, because the discounts carry to everyone that way. This effect is only in appearance; you don’t gain the stats or ability of the race.

Many items will garner you this effect. However, the most common way to do with is with a level 1 illusion spell called “Disguise Self.” The icon looks like an electric blue bandit or superhero mask. The effects of this spell can only be used by the character who casts the spell, and it resets after a long rest. (Though you can end it at any time.) If you use this outside of combat, then it won’t count as a spell used. Vards, Sorcerers, and Wizards can acquire the spell naturally. Certain subclasses of Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, and Cleric offer it. (Hint: Shadowheart’s subclass has access to the spell.)

Spoilery: If you bought the Deluxe edition of the game or pre-ordered the game before release (Larian bumped all pre-orders to Deluxe editions as a big thank you for the support), then you will own Mask of the Shapeshifter. This item is a callback to Larian’s other, similar game Divinity: Original Sin II. (There are other references in BG3!) The mask allows the wearer to transform into the major races in the game, except goblins. Find the mask in the chest. Unlike the “Disguise Self” ritual, anyone in the party can use this as long as it’s equipped.

(feature image: Larian Studios/ screencap by Alyssa Shotwell)

