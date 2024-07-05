Noor parries a minotaur easily on the first episode of I Parry Everything
I Guess We Can Just Play ‘Dark Souls’ Until ‘I Parry Everything’ Becomes Available

Published: Jul 5, 2024

Noor from I Parry Everything is what every Dark Souls and Sekiro player thinks of themselves. They all believe they’re strong and amazing at parrying.

That’s until an Ashina soldier cuts them down with ease. Noor is living proof that it doesn’t matter what your starting point is. If you practice long and hard, you’ll end up mastering whatever you focus on. If you want to laugh at the absurdity of Noor’s honed parrying prowess, the anime has already been released.

I Parry Everything was released on Japanese cable television on July 5, 2024. Streaming platforms Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Netflix are yet to announce whether they’ll be streaming the anime.

A Soulslike journey

Unlike your typical Soulslike main characters, Noor wasn’t skilled at anything and he didn’t have a special calling. He lost his parents as a young child, and he had a dream of becoming an adventurer. But to get a license, he had to train at a royal training school to master a specific craft.

He trained in all of them and only mastered the basic skills. He was turned away from becoming an adventurer, but Noor trained for ten years on his own to master everything he learned. Now, he’s a god at the basics.

Any soul-game player would know never to underestimate the power of a perfectly-timed parry. Noor demonstrated this lesson in the very first episode when he managed to effortlessly parry a Minotaur. He was so strong that the minotaur’s head flew away.

As Bruce Lee once said, “I fear the man who practices one kick 10,000 times.” Noor is definitely the guy Lee was talking about.

